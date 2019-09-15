Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency Services rushed to three crashes in 12 hours. Photo Bev Lacey
Emergency Services rushed to three crashes in 12 hours. Photo Bev Lacey
Breaking

Two women involved in alleged wounding incident

Ashley Pillhofer
by
15th Sep 2019 8:26 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO women were taken to hospital after an alleged wounding incident in Mackay last night. 

A spokesperson for the Queensland Ambulance Service said paramedics were called to a location off Nebo Road and Griffin Street at 7.43pm after reports of an alleged wounding.

The spokesperson said two women in their 20s were assessed at the scene. Both were transported in a stable condition to Mackay Base Hospital.

It is understood one sustained a leg injury and the other a hand injury. 

Police have been contacted for comment. 

More Stories

crime mackay mackay crime mackay police qas
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Why is religious instruction still a thing?

    premium_icon Why is religious instruction still a thing?

    Education With fewer Australians than ever identifying as Christian, the battle is on to oust religious instruction from the classroom

    Scourge killing 2000 Queenslanders a year

    premium_icon Scourge killing 2000 Queenslanders a year

    Health Sepsis causing more than 2000 Queensland deaths a year

    Sensational Samsung Galaxy tablet offer

    premium_icon Sensational Samsung Galaxy tablet offer

    Smarter Shopping Get a $249 tablet with your 12 month subscription to this website

    Free heart test offered

    premium_icon Free heart test offered

    News Campaign to help reduce the risk of a stroke.