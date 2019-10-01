Menu
PROTEST: 40 people have disrupted operations at Adani's Abbot Point coal terminal
Environment

PROTEST: Two women locked to barrel at Abbot Point

Melanie Whiting
1st Oct 2019 8:01 AM
TWO women have locked themselves to a concrete barrel at Adani's Abbot Point coal terminal this morning.

Another 40 green activists from the Frontline Action on Coal group are also disrupting operations in protest against Adani's Carmichael mine project.

It is understood two of the protesters are a teacher and a refuge worker.

It comes just days after Burdekin MP Dale Last ramped up calls for harsher penalties in a crackdown on the radical activists he claims are causing Queenslanders to be "living in fear".

Mr Last has launched a petition to add pressure for his proposed amendments to the Criminal Code to be approved by parliament, saying the current state laws had not kept up with the economic impact of illegal protest action.

