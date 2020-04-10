Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two men have been hospitalised after suffering gunshot wounds in separate shootings in Sydney's west.
Two men have been hospitalised after suffering gunshot wounds in separate shootings in Sydney's west.
Crime

Two wounded in separate shootings

by Callum Godde
10th Apr 2020 11:14 AM

A man has checked himself into a hospital with gunshot wounds in Sydney's southwest.

The 22-year-old required surgery after presenting to Bankstown Hospital with injuries to his left knee and abdomen about midnight on Good Friday.

He is now in a stable condition.

NSW Police have established crime scenes at the medical facility and a nearby street where a car was seized for forensic examination.

Meanwhile, about 15km further north, a 38-year-old man was found at Guildford with a gunshot wound to his right thigh just before 6am.

He was transferred to Westmead Hospital in a stable condition and will undergo surgery.

Both incidents are being investigated but aren't believed to be linked, a NSW Police spokeswoman told AAP.

Originally published as Two wounded in separate Sydney shootings

crime violence

Just In

    13 new cases amid Easter plea

    13 new cases amid Easter plea
    • 10th Apr 2020 11:09 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CHO has ‘questions to answer’ over Mackay funeral: Mayor

        premium_icon CHO has ‘questions to answer’ over Mackay funeral: Mayor

        Politics The funeral in Mackay Thursday was attended by up to 80 people.

        Whitsunday vet asks for ‘patience’ during virus measures

        premium_icon Whitsunday vet asks for ‘patience’ during virus measures

        Pets & Animals They are changing their business to protect customers, staff

        ‘Don’t let your guard down’: Mayor gives COVID-19 update

        premium_icon ‘Don’t let your guard down’: Mayor gives COVID-19 update

        News He has said measures are working, but the region must not be complacent

        Virus crisis may isolate frontline medicos

        premium_icon Virus crisis may isolate frontline medicos

        Health State government to isolate frontline workers from their families if pandemic...