Vulture St has been reduced to one lane after a two-vehicle crash. Picture: File/Derek Moore
Brisbane crash causing big delays

by Sophie Chirgwin
20th Dec 2018 4:41 PM

TRAFFIC is building in a bustling Brisbane street following a two-vehicle crash.

Emergency services are on scene for reports of a crash involving a small crane and a Toyota Hilux on Vulture St in South Brisbane at about 1:20pm today.

Police have reduced traffic to a single lane.

It is believed one of the vehicles struck a traffic light, Energex are on scene.

Police say there is no report of injuries but the area will remain congested until crews work to remove damage.

