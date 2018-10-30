Menu
Tot, pregnant mum injured in driveway crash

30th Oct 2018 10:46 AM

A TWO-YEAR-OLD girl has pelvic injuries after being run over by a car in her family's driveway west of Brisbane.

Paramedics were called to the home at Gailes about 8pm on Monday after receiving reports the toddler had gone under the car.

She was taken to the Lady Cilento Hospital in a serious but stable condition, while her heavily pregnant mother, who was also injured during the incident, was also taken to hospital in a stable condition with minor injuries.

