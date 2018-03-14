TW's new top boss

DOWN TO BUSINESS: New general manager of Tourism Whitsundays Natassia 'Tash' Wheeler at Coral Sea Resort on the weekend.

DOWN TO BUSINESS: New general manager of Tourism Whitsundays Natassia 'Tash' Wheeler at Coral Sea Resort on the weekend. Jessica Lamb

AT JUST 31 years of age, Tash Wheeler has reached a new height in her 12 years of working in regional tourism.

And she wants to reassure members - this is her home and she is here to champion Whitsunday tourism.

Last week it was announced that Ms Wheeler would be the new general manager of Tourism Whitsundays in a role reshuffle after current CEO Craig Turner stepped away to take up a position in local real estate.

And there is no ill-will between the two; Ms Wheeler has nothing but praise for her soon-to-be former boss.

"In two years he has achieved more than any other CEO I've ever worked under,” she said.

"I have never been prouder to work with any organisation than I have been in the last two years.

"I am proud how we have worked for our members to progress the destination and market and see our members succeed.”

In the five years Ms Wheeler has been with the organisation she has watched the growth of membership, an increase in tourism numbers and a huge return on PR investment.

The new tourism boss is keen to reiterate to stakeholders, TW will continue in its momentum and path, not begin again under new leadership.

"For me it's about getting stuff done,” Ms Wheeler said. "I'm really excited with what lies ahead and some big wins

"I'm a doer and it doesn't matter what role I'm in I will continue to do everything and anything to achieve for this region.”

Ms Wheeler said as the end of financial year rolled around, the organisation was focused on budgeting and the annual East Coast Roadshow, including building on the record breaking 17 operators they took on the circuit last year.

"Every challenge is an opportunity, especially since the cyclone.

"But the main message now is marketing the Whitsundays to compete in a global space.”

Ms Wheeler praised the great work of her eight staff and told the community their door was always open.

"We are extremely dedicated to the whole of the Whitsundays and would love to hear from you.”