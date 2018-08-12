Tyre spikes used in early morning police chase

A man has been arrested for a number of dangerous driving offences.

A 22-YEAR-OLD man has been taken into custody after he allegedly rammed a police car in an early morning chase.

Shortly after midnight, police attempted to incept the Burnside man who was driving an alleged stolen car on Beerburrum Rd.

It's further alleged the man rammed a police vehicle with the car, causing extensive damage before driving from the area.

A tyre deflation device was used on Steve Irwin Way about 12.20am and police continued to follow the vehicle as it travelled north on the Bruce Highway.

About 1am, a second tyre deflation device was successfully deployed just south of Gympie and it will be further alleged police then apprehended the man nearby as he fled the vehicle.

No one was injured in the incident.

The man has been charged with two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and unlicensed driving and one count each of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, wilful damage, stealing, possess dangerous drugs, wilful damage of a police vehicle, fail to stop and fail to provide breath.

He is due to appear in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court on August 13.