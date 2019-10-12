Tziporah’s shock 50kg weight loss

TZIPORAH Malkah looks set to unveil a bold new look on A Current Affair.

The 90s model formerly known as Kate Fischer appears in a new promo for the show announcing she's back after a dramatic makeover.

"I'm back and wait till you see me this time," she says in the clip.

The star looks to be in good spirits after a tumultuous few years. Picture: Nine

The video shows 45-year-old Malkah, who was once engaged to James Packer, sporting bright new orange hair and a toned, slim figure as she lies in a floral bikini on the beach.

It also promises a "raw and uncovered" interview.

Malkah says she’s lost more than 50 kilograms. Picture: Nine

Earlier this year, Malkah revealed to New Idea she had lost more than 50 kilograms with the help of a hypnotist and a personal trainer.

When she appeared on I'm A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! in 2017 she had weighed more than 120kg and said she was in "bad shape, mentally and physically".

"I'm down 10 dress sizes - from 24 to 14. This is the lightest I've been since I was 35 - more than a decade," she told New Idea.

Malkah appeared on series three of I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! Picture: Channel 10

She said the show’s producers never picked anything too physical for her to do. Picture: Channel 10/Nigel Wright

Malkah's appearance on the reality television show marked her return to the spotlight after a decade of staying away from public life.

She was one of Australia's most successful models during the 1990s and appeared on the cover of numerous magazines and overseas campaigns.

Malkah appears to get emotional during the interview. Picture: Nine