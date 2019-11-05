Menu
News

U2 Australian Tour: What you need to know

5th Nov 2019 4:05 PM

U2 FANS are preparing for the Irish supergroup's massive Joshua Tree Australian stadium tour.

After fan petitions and desperate entreaties to the Irish rock supergroup to include Australia on one of their world tours over the past four years, the band has finally booked stadium concerts which kick off at Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium on November 12.

Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullens Jr and their epic production then head to Melbourne's Marvel Stadium on November 15, Adelaide Oval on November 19, the Sydney Cricket Ground on November 22 and 23 and Perth's Optus Stadium on November 27.

Bono's best mate Noel Gallagher and his High Flying Birds will open for U2 at their Australian and New Zealand shows.

 

U2’s Joshua Tree was released in March 1987.
The Joshua Tree record, released in March 1987, catapulted the band to superstar status, selling more than 25 million copies worldwide and generating enduring hits including With Or Without You, I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For and Where The Streets Have No Name.

U2 will perform the album in full, plus a collection of their biggest and most loved hits.

Here's what you need to know

 

 

The Australian tour starts in Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium.
BRISBANE

12 November

Suncorp Stadium

Gates Open: 4.30pm

 

How to get there

Public transport is free with your ticket four hours before and after the concert on Queensland Rail City Network (excluding Airtrain) and all Briscane City Council bus services.

 

Special shuttle bus services from the City, Carindale, Eight Mile Plains/Mt Gravatt (Garden City), Chermside and The Gap run direct to the Stadium for two hours before the start of the concert.

 

Parking: Fifteen minute parking limits will apply to the area surrounding the stadium from two hours before the gates open.

 

 

Melbourne’s Mavel Stadium will host U2 on November 15.
MELBOURNE

15 November

Marvel Stadium

 

Gates Open:

Gate 3 & 7 Ticket Windows Open: 3:30pm

General Admission Entry Gates Open: 5:00pm

Reserved Seat Entry Gates Open: 5:30pm

 

How to get there

Public transport: For full timetables and maps visit ptv.vic.gov.au/

Parking: Prebooked at https://parking.marvelstadium.com.au for $35 or $40 at the gate

 

 

The band will then fly to Adelaide Oval for November 19. Picture Matt Turner
ADELAIDE

19 November

Adelaide Oval

 

How to get there

Parking: Open from 4.30pm

East Car Park: Adelaide Oval permit parking only

North Car Park: Adelaide Oval permit parking only

University Lane: Limited casual parking ($20 fee payable upon entry, parking is subject to capacity - access via Pennington Terrace)

 

 

The Sydney Cricket Ground will have U2 on November 22 and 23. Picture Cameron Richardson
SYDNEY

22-23 November

Sydney Cricket Ground

Public transport: The stadium is a 20-minute walk from Central Station. Public transport schedules can be found here: http://www.transportnsw.info/

There is a taxi rank in the Entertainment Quarter on Errol Flynn Boulevard.

Parking:

Parking in the Moore Park precinct is available under the current provisions.

EP2 - Gold and Platinum Members can park in a section of EP2 for $15 until the allocation is exhausted.

EP2 and EP3 - Public parking on event days only ($25 fee per car).

Entry to EP2 (Kippax) and EP3 (Showground) via Driver Avenue.

Driver Avenue

The centre portion of Driver Avenue is closed for larger events. Access to MP1 and EP2 is from Moore Park Road and the Eastern Distributor in the north and EP3 via Lang Road and Anzac Parade in the south.

Entertainment Quarter

Public parking (fees apply). Entry to the Entertainment Quarter parking via Lang Road.

Sydney Boys High School

Public parking for selected events only (fees apply). Entry to Sydney Boys High School via Cleveland Street.

Sydney Girls High School

Public parking for selected events only (fees apply). Entry to Sydney Girls High School via Anzac Parade and Cleveland Street.

