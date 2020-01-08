Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
UFO
UFO
News

‘UFO’ follows vehicle: Couple recount close encounter

Jack Evans
7th Jan 2020 5:28 PM | Updated: 8th Jan 2020 12:33 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A husband and wife, who wish to remain anonymous, claim to have had their very own close encounter of the third kind while driving in to Rockhampton over the Christmas period.

Just after 4pm on December 20, the pair said a "cigar shaped fuselage with no wings nor tail" followed their car along the Bruce Highway.

The object, believed to be the diameter of a small jet and as long as two buses, came within 30 metres of their car, veering left and right next to them.

A UFO in the sky at Middlemount, in Central Queensland, was captured on video on July 29, 2007.
A UFO in the sky at Middlemount, in Central Queensland, was captured on video on July 29, 2007.

"My wife saw the object to our right just above tree height, we were following the road veering slight left as the object turned slight right to come along parallel to us and at the same speed -100 kmh," the couple said.

"The object made no sound and had no trail, nor haze behind it. As we progressed for about ten seconds the trees cleared for a clear close view of the object for another 10 seconds.

"We watched it accelerate for about five seconds until it had disappeared into the distance."

Despite the immense speed in which the craft took off, the pair said there was no sonic boom.

"It made no sonic booms and accelerated to a speed far exceeding any conventional technology," they said.

The craft was described as having four "ironising" rings wrapped around a silver coloured fuselage.

The report was posted by UFO Research Queensland Inc on Facebook.

Sheryl Gottschall, President of UFO Research Qld.
Sheryl Gottschall, President of UFO Research Qld.

UFORQ president Sheryl Gottschall said sightings of cigar-shaped craft used to be a common occurrence but disks and triangles have been more common in recent times.

She said the Rockhampton region has been quiet for sightings after the turn of the millennium, but Mackay had been active lately.

Ms Gottschall said the cigar-shaped craft can get very large in size and are widely believed to be 'motherships' among UFO researchers.

The QFORQ has been compiling UFO sightings for 63 years and urge anyone who sights a UFO to get in touch.

bruce highway queensland ufo ufo research queensland ufo sighting
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Contractor ready to bring his ‘best bucking bulls’ to Bowen

        premium_icon Contractor ready to bring his ‘best bucking bulls’ to Bowen

        Rodeo ‘It’s like UFC, except in a rodeo there’s no whistle to stop someone getting hurt, and the bucking bull to stop’

        Night ends badly for tourist who allegedly spat on cop

        premium_icon Night ends badly for tourist who allegedly spat on cop

        News A German tourist will front court after a night on the town.

        Abbot Point CEO resigns, acting general manager appointed

        premium_icon Abbot Point CEO resigns, acting general manager appointed

        Business The CEO of Abbot Point Operations has resigned with a Bowen local appointed its...

        11 visits in months before tragic mine fatality

        premium_icon 11 visits in months before tragic mine fatality

        Business The mine where a 57-year-old died last year had been visited by the state's mines...