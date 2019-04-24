Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RACQ CQ Rescue winched a 56-year-old Ukrainian sailor off the bulk carrier Phoenix Beauty east of Hay Point last night.
RACQ CQ Rescue winched a 56-year-old Ukrainian sailor off the bulk carrier Phoenix Beauty east of Hay Point last night. RACQ CQ Rescue
News

Ukranian sailor winched to safety

Zizi Averill
by
24th Apr 2019 10:24 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A UKRANIAN sailor has been airlifted to hospital after being winched from a bulk carrier 20km off Hay Point.

The 56-year-old man began suffering from chest pain and shortness of breath about 8.30pm yesterday while on board the 287-metre cargo ship Phoenix Beauty.

Within 15 minutes of rescue crews receiving the call last night, RACQ CQ Rescue, with a Critical Care Paramedic on board, flew to the anchored vessel east of Mackay.

The rescue operation was hampered by the boat's weight restrictions, and crews were not able to land on deck.

As the helicopter hovered six metres overhead, the rescue crewman was winched down onto the deck of the ship.

The ill sailor was secured into an Air Rescue Vest before both men were winched up into the helicopter.

The patient was flown to Mackay Base Hospital in a stable condition.

critical care hay point mackay mackay base hospital phoenix beauty racq cq rescue rescue sailor
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Water main bursts in Airlie

    premium_icon Water main bursts in Airlie

    News Water has been cut after a pipe leaked burst in the early hours of the morning

    • 24th Apr 2019 11:45 AM
    Funding announced for Whitsunday sporting group

    premium_icon Funding announced for Whitsunday sporting group

    News The future of motorsports in the Whitsundays is looking brighter.

    Firies on scene after Proserpine house fire

    Firies on scene after Proserpine house fire

    News EMERGENCY services attended a house fire in Proserpine overnight.

    Car in floodwater at Cannon Valley

    Car in floodwater at Cannon Valley

    News Emergency Services responded to a car in floodwater.