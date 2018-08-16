Ullman Sails poised for Race Week clean sweep

Clayton Matthews, Shane Smith, Hayden Turnbull, Aaron Linton and skipper Paul Mitchell from the winning multihull, Ullman Sails, enjoy a post-race beverage on Tuesday.

Clayton Matthews, Shane Smith, Hayden Turnbull, Aaron Linton and skipper Paul Mitchell from the winning multihull, Ullman Sails, enjoy a post-race beverage on Tuesday. Peter Carruthers

DEFENDING Airlie Beach Race Week multihull (Racing) champions Ullman Sails looked set to retain the crown following four days of racing.

Taking five wins from as many starts, the five-man crew comprising Clayton Matthews, Shane Smith, Hayden Turnbull, Aaron Linton and skippered by Paul Mitchell blew the competition away.

They look poised to achieve a clean sweep with two days of racing remaining.

Mitchell downplayed the probability of a perfect score at the six day regatta.

"I don't want to say 'yeah we are going to win the next two races' but we are definitely in a position now that we have got the regatta pretty much sewn up,” he said.

Australian Multihull champion and Multihull Racing division leader Paul Mitchell relaxes after day four of racing. Peter Carruthers

"It's pretty hard for us to lose it from here.”

In a recent story, published by Sailing World, Mitchell was asked if the team was unbeatable.

The skipper responded by saying "we are definitely not unbeatable, everyone is beatable”.

Nearest rivals Morticia, skippered by Paul's older brother Dale, are coming to grips with recent modifications to the boat.

They never really threatened Ullman Sails, though Morticia did place second in every race.

Mitchell said he didn't expect to place so well this year, but indicated the race wins had come off the back of hard work.

"We have been pushing the boat pretty hard and have made some modifications since last year which are helping as well,” he said.

Mitchell said he enjoyed conditions that produced good boat speed even if the breeze during windward and leeward racing on Tuesday pushed the boat to its limit.