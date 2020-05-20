Ultimate adventure in Airlie Beach

The Whitsunday region's youth and adventure group, the Airlie Beach Backpackers Association (ABBA), has announced the winners of its first social media competition.

The Whitsunday region's youth and adventure group, the Airlie Beach Backpackers Association (ABBA), has announced the winners of its first social media competition.

TWENTY lucky people will experience some of Queensland’s best youth experiences in the Whitsundays, after winning an online competition.

The Whitsunday region’s youth and adventure group, the Airlie Beach Backpackers Association (ABBA) has announced the winners of its first social media competition.

The competition - run over several months on the ‘Adventure Airlie’ Facebook and Instagram pages - received an overwhelming number of entries and was aimed at the young, fun and adventure driven traveller.

Entrants could win one of five unique and fun-filled packages for four people, specifically tailored to the 18 to 35-year-old market.

Support for the initiative from local industry operators was significant, with more than $7,000 worth of prizes on offer.

“This level of activity not only highlights the importance of such marketing initiatives for the youth tourism sector in our region, but also credits the sector’s collaborative approach to promoting the region as a whole,” Tourism Whitsundays CEO Tash wheeler said.

“The support, engagement and interest from the public was really encouraging to see, with people from near and far who wanted to experience a thrilling holiday In The Whitsundays this year.

“Congratulations to the 20 lucky travellers who get to enjoy some of Queensland’s best youth experiences with their three best mates here in The Whitsundays, the Heart of Adventure.”

Prizes were donated by True Blue Sailing, Red Cat Adventures, Ocean Rafting, Cruise Whitsundays, Whitsunday Jetski Tours, Magnums Airlie Beach, Base Airlie Beach Resort, Airlie Beach YHA and Discovery Parks Airlie Beach.

ABBA is a volunteer-based committee, comprising local marketers who all work within youth tourism businesses in Airlie Beach and supported by Tourism Whitsundays and the Whitsunday Charter Boat Industry Association (WCBIA).

WCBIA executive secretary and ABBA committee member Sharon Smallwood said it was important to work together.

“It has never been more important for operators in this sector to work together like this and we’re so lucky to be able to have so many passionate and enthusiastic operators right here in Airlie Beach,” she said.

“Our region is the heart of the Great Barrier Reef and the heart of many adventure-based activities, natural wonders and bucket list items.”

The social media competition closed on May 4, 2020 and winners were announced on Monday May 11, 2020.

The winners were…

Adventure Prize Package 1 - Laura Hamblin - 2 day 2 night sailing on Atlantic Clipper with True Blue Sailing valued at $2,240

Adventure Prize Package 2 - Stephanie Didolis - 3 nights accommodation at Magnums Airlie Beach and a full day tour on Thundercat with Red Cat Adventures valued at $1,476

Adventure Prize Package 3 - Brittany Gibson - 3 nights accommodation at Discovery Parks Airlie Beach and a full day tour on Camira with Cruise Whitsundays valued at $1,336

Adventure Prize Package 4 - Emely König - 3 nights accommodation at Base Airlie Beach Resort and a full day tour on Ocean Rafting valued at $1,112

Adventure Prize Package 5 - Alex Morgan - 3 nights accommodation at Airlie Beach YHA and an Airlie Adventure tour with Whitsunday Jetski Tours valued at $836.