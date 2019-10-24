Ultimate luxury: The island retreat you need to buy

ISLAND OPPORTUNITY: The infinity pool at the retreat.

IF YOU are in the market for a secluded Whitsunday island escape, an opportunity still lingers on the horizon.

The Elysian Retreat located on Long Island in the Great Barrier Reef, remains empty - waiting for its new owner.

Knight Frank agent Tom Gibson said the property presented a unique opportunity for an investor to own and operate a boutique operation in one of the strongest performing accommodation markets in Australia.

"With continued investment into key feeder cities, such as Brisbane and Cairns, we are expecting this growth to continue well into the future, especially with the comparatively low AUD to USD, " Mr Gibson said.

An oceanfront bungalow at the Elysian Retreat, Long Island.

Ten villas comprise the luxury accommodation on more than 3ha of prime island land, with scope to expand.

The property also features a recent multimillion-dollar renovation to back-of-house and guest amenities and the sale includes a licensed bar, restaurant and lounge.

Mr Gibson said there had been incredible response from a wide variety of buyers.

ISLAND OPPORTUNITY: The Elysian Resort is located on one of the most stunning islands within the Whitsundays.

"This is clearly a result of the current record investment activity in the Great Barrier Reef market, most notably Hayman Island's repositioning as an InterContinental Resort, Daydream Island's overhaul and the sale of Dunk Island and Great Keppel Island to offshore investors," he said.

The Great Barrier Reef accommodation market recorded a RevPAR growth of 15 per cent in 2018, according to Mr Gibson, who said the current owners would consider all offers on the island property.