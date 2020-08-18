Ultimate ‘T-Rex’ ute revealed

RAM takes a bite out of Ford’s Raptor with the supercharged TRX, which will come to Australia soon.

RAM did not pull punches with the launch of its supercharged TRX pick-up, live-streaming a video stuffed with grandiose claims, macho imagery and a rock'n'roll Foo Fighters soundtrack.

It even borrowed scenes from the end of Jurassic Park, when a giant Tyrannosaurus Rex chomped down on much smaller velociraptors.

RAM’s 1500 TRX is optimised for off-road performance.

The most powerful production ute is named after the king of the dinosaurs, and it's designed to take a bite out of Ford's successful "Raptor" performance pick-ups.

RAM spokesman Mike Koval Jr. says the supercharged 6.2-litre V8 in the TRX offers power "other trucks can only dream of", making it "the quickest, fastest, most powerful production truck in the world".

The numbers are impressive.

Based on the latest RAM 1500 ute, the TRX is powered by the same engine as Jeep's Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, the big unit offers 520kW and 881Nm of grunt. That's enough to hit 60mph (just short of 100km/h) in 4.5 seconds, completing the 0-400 metre drag racing dash in 12.9 seconds.

RAM’s pick-up can carry almost 600 kilos in the tray, and tow 3.6 tonnes.

Wearing a wider body than normal RAM utes to accommodate oversized Goodyear tyres, the RX rides on Bilstein suspension, driving all four wheels through an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission and Dana axles.

The car has more than 30 centimetres of ground clearance, and the option of special bead-lock wheels preferred by hardcore off-road enthusiasts. RAM says it can push through more than 80 centimetres of water, tow more than 3.6 tonnes and carry 594 kilos of cargo in the tray.

RAM’s TRX has plenty of ground clearance.

On the inside, beefed-up seats join a new steering wheel with shift paddles, plus a 12-inch central display with special apps allowing drivers to measure their cars' capabilities.

Other tech includes a head-up display, digital reversing camera, dash-mounted trailer reversing assistance and launch control.

RAM Trucks Australia has not confirmed a local introduction for the machine, though it is likely pushing hard to make a case for the muscled-up machine.

A wide range of Mopar accessories allows owners to customise their vehicles.

Even if it doesn't debut through official dealers, third-party conversions specialists are likely to make the TRX happen in Australia.

SCD American Vehicles told Australian motoring website CarExpert that the TRX will be on local soil "before Christmas".

Originally published as Ultimate 'T-Rex' ute revealed