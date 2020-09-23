Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Technology

‘Ultra fast’ upgrade to NBN on the way

by Jade Gailberger
23rd Sep 2020 9:55 AM

 

 

Australians will have access to "ultra fast" internet under a $3.5 billion upgrade of the National Broadband Network.

Three in four homes and businesses already on the fixed-line net network will have access by 2023.

Communications Minister Paul Fletcher will announce speeds of up to 1 gigabit per second on Wednesday.

"This is the right time for this network upgrade," Mr Fletcher said.

"There is a long-term trend of broadband demand growth - with a very significant spike this year as COVID-19 has changed the way we use the internet.

"NBN Co is now well placed to invest in Australia's broadband infrastructure to meet Australians' growing appetite for faster speeds."

The NBN is available to more than 99 per cent of all premises in Australia.
The NBN is available to more than 99 per cent of all premises in Australia.

 

The future-proofing of the network and NBN Co's push to connect more businesses to fibre services is estimated to create 25,000 new jobs across Australia over the next two years.

The upgrade will enable households to request connection to the faster speeds after upgrades in neighbourhoods already serviced by fibre-to-the-node technology.

Properties on the fibre to the curb network can also expect consistent speeds of up to 100 Mbps and then on-demand access to speeds to up to 1 Gbps.

NBN Co will borrow money from private debt markets to fund the project.

Finance Minister Mathias Cormann said the telco would also refinance its existing $19.5 billion Commonwealth Government loan by June 30, 2024.

The Federal Government this week announced up to $700 million funding to make business-grade fibre services more affordable and accessible.

Broadband services in regional Australia will also be improved under $300 million of co-investment which will allow NBN Co to team up with state governments and councils.

Originally published as 'Ultra fast' upgrade to NBN on the way

More Stories

editors picks internet investment nbn technology ultra fast

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Six key items to be discussed at the council meeting today

        Premium Content Six key items to be discussed at the council meeting today

        Council News A road map for the region’s COVID recovery and a new welcome sign are among items that will be brought before the council.

        All on the table: Mayor speaks out about Costo’s bold claims

        Premium Content All on the table: Mayor speaks out about Costo’s bold claims

        Politics BIG READ: Cr Willcox and MP share their sides of the story on three major issues.

        Final decision on long-awaited development at The Deck

        Premium Content Final decision on long-awaited development at The Deck

        Community An application for a deck that will extend over Airlie Creek has been in the works...

        Bowen space project more than a ‘daydream’

        Premium Content Bowen space project more than a ‘daydream’

        Technology A plan to launch rockets from Bowen is set to progress to the next stage.