'Un-Australian': Adani boss slams company over severed ties

NOT STOPPING: Adani CEO Lucas Dow at the Collinsville Development and Industry Group annual meeting last night.

NOT STOPPING: Adani CEO Lucas Dow at the Collinsville Development and Industry Group annual meeting last night. Jordan Gilliland

ADANI CEO Lucas Dow has criticised global engineering firm Aurecon for its decision to sever ties with Adani, saying the only thing it will stop is jobs in local ports.

While speaking at the Collinsville Development and Industry Group in Collinsville on Wednesday night, the mining CEO said that although Adani was "surprised" about Aurecon's decision to cut ties with the business, it would have no impact on the construction of the mine and railway.

Yesterday it was revealed that Aurecon, which has eight offices across Queensland, would tell staff it had severed ties with the Indian giant in the wake of being targeted by climate change activists.

Aurecon worked on the original development of Abbot Point coal terminal during the early 1980s as well as several major expansions of the port before it was purchased by Adani almost a decade ago.

"It was a bit of a surprise to us," Mr Dow said.

"We're not exactly sure why they have severed ties. We have no commercial disputes and there is nothing in the background.

"They have had activist attention, so ultimately it looks like they have got cold feet or something.

"That's their business, but what I can say is that it won't make one bit of difference to our business.

"Aurecon had nothing to do with our mine or railway projects so this decision will have no affect on that work."

Mr Dow said Adani would not be intimidated by "extremists", including those protesting in Brisbane or closer to the mine site in the Galilee Basin.

"The poor buggers, I feel sorry for the most are those that work at the port who now might not have a job or will have to relocate," he said.

"Ultimately that work (at the port) will get picked up by someone else, but I think all these activists have succeeded in doing is putting people out of a job.

"There's something fundamentally un-Australian about that."

Mr Dow said activists who chained themselves to equipment or blockaded the mine site were only "more of a nuisance than a material impact".

"The broader issue is that it's taking away important policing resources from other areas they can be in," he said.

"We've always said that the great thing about a democracy is different opinions, all we ask is that if they're going to protest they do it safely, legally and respectfully."