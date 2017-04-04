'Unbelievable' birth experience

FEW things in life are more stressful than giving birth while the family home gets a battering.

While this was the experience of Proserpine resident Sara Marshall, she said the joy of introducing her daughter Willow to the world was worth it.

"It was a bit of a blur, it was unbelievable, no real words can describe how it feels," she said.

Sara and Willow are currently in Sydney with family while the rebuild of their home is under-way.

The house experienced significant flood damage, with ceilings, the bathroom, kitchen and nursery in need of replacement.

Husband Todd Marshall works for Queensland Fire and Emergency and is remaining in Proserpine to help the community and repair the home.

Sara said while things were tough, there were people in the community who had lost almost everything.

"I think the hardest thing will be being away from my husband while he is here trying to rebuild," she said.

"People lost houses entirely so at least we still have the structure of our home, so we consider ourselves very lucky."

Willow was finally introduced to the world on April 1.