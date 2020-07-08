Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

‘UNBELIEVABLE’: Victoria accused of ‘catastrophic’ bungle

8th Jul 2020 8:21 AM

 

Today host Karl Stefanovic accused the Victorian government of being responsible for a "catastrophic bungle" that allowed the virus to spread through the state.

"How could you blame Victorians yesterday for the outbreak when it was your government's decision to employ an incompetent private security force to guard those in quarantine?" he asked Premier Daniel Andrews. "That's an unbelievably catastrophic bungle right at the front door."

"It's not about blaming Victorians," replied Mr Andrews. "But all of us have a part to play and all of us have to be focused on those things we can influence.

"If you're sick you can't go out. If you're sick you have to get tested. The rules are there to protect us.

We all have to follow the rules. That's not about blaming anyone. It's simply about properly explaining to people the circumstances we're in and the next steps that we have to take.

"What's gone on is unacceptable. To me. To everybody. But I can't change that. All I can do is make the tough calls now to keep Victorians safe and to get us to the other side of this."

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 daniel andrews editors picks today show victoria

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Raider #365: Proserpine junior gets NRL call-up

        premium_icon Raider #365: Proserpine junior gets NRL call-up

        News The Proserpine State High School graduate was handed his debut jersey by coach Ricky Stuart in a boyhood dream come true.

        Woman throws water on worker’s face, scratches her

        premium_icon Woman throws water on worker’s face, scratches her

        Crime It took four police officers to place the woman in a cell after she was ‘actively...

        Denzel ready to dazzle Mackay Premier League

        premium_icon Denzel ready to dazzle Mackay Premier League

        Soccer The young Magpies Crusaders player says his side will embrace the pressure that...

        Late night lagoon skinny dipper punches guard in face

        premium_icon Late night lagoon skinny dipper punches guard in face

        News Craig Raymond Phillips' naked swim ends in court appearance