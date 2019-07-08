Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
WINNER WINNER: Did you buy a lotto ticket in Gatton this week?
WINNER WINNER: Did you buy a lotto ticket in Gatton this week? David Nielsen
News

Unclaimed ticket has lotto searching for QLD winner

Nathan Greaves
by
8th Jul 2019 4:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ATTENTION residents of Gatton, one of you may be significantly richer than you realise.

The Facebook page for The Lott are reporting a prize-winning Gold Lotto ticket was bought from the Gatton Plaza Newsagency on the weekend, which won $774,826.59 in Saturday night's Division one draw.

The entry was unregistered and the winner has yet to come forward, so officials have no way of identifying or contacting this lucky winner.

There were only five winners in the division one draw, and only one of these winning tickets was purchased in Queensland.

Golden Casket spokesperson Lauren Cooney said she was eager to unite the player with their prize.

"We love delivering life-changing news and we can't wait to break this news to one of our latest division one winners," she said.

Residents and visitors to Gatton who bought a ticket for Saturday night's draw are urged to check their tickets, and come forward if they believe they're the winner.

"If you realise you are holding the division one winning ticket, contact Golden Casket on 131 868 to begin the process of claiming your prize." Lauren said.

The winning numbers in the winning draw on Saturday July 6 were 30, 23, 15, 44, 18 and 41, while the supplementary numbers were 1 and 5.

editors picks gatton plaza gold lotto lotto winning ticket
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    VIDEO: The epic project that's stopping everyone for selfies

    premium_icon VIDEO: The epic project that's stopping everyone for selfies

    Council News It's taken about 18 months from the planning to fruition, and a total of 1,200 man hours have been spent getting it ready for the public to enjoy.

    • 8th Jul 2019 5:09 PM
    EXPLAINED: How much rain lashed the Whitsundays

    premium_icon EXPLAINED: How much rain lashed the Whitsundays

    Weather Parts of the Whitsundays swamped with more than 100mm of rain.

    Zeek reveals what's ahead after divisive grand finale song

    premium_icon Zeek reveals what's ahead after divisive grand finale song

    News Viewers question coach's song choices for Rocky-raised artist

    Superboats to race into Bowen

    premium_icon Superboats to race into Bowen

    News Get your backside seaside for speed-filled event.