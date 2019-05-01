Undefeated clubs set for a showdown

PROSERPINE and Souths Suburban have set themselves up for a deciding clash as both clubs remain undefeated in division one pennants.

Marian produced their best form against Proserpine since their promotion to the top division with Kerry Ollett beating Wayne Handley 22-16 and Barry Jackson defeating Mick Kinnear 18-17, but Nathan Harriott's 31-15 win over Joe Oliver gave Proserpine the win with a nine-shot margin.

Sarina defeated the Beaches on two rinks in a very close game.

Souths Suburban won all three rinks against Mackay Club, Rob Spence leading the way with a 30-11 win over Noel Wilson.

The Proserpine-Souths Suburban clash will be played in Proserpine on May 18 and the winner will have a clear advantage at the halfway mark of the competition.

In division two, Airlie Beach travelled to Gargett and proved too consistent for the Pioneer Valley Club, winning two rinks on their way to a 59-46 win.

Souths Suburban are second in this division and they travel to Airlie next round. A win to Airlie will set them up nicely for promotion to division one next year.

Prestige Fours

Mackay Club will host 16 teams for their annual Prestige Fours at the weekend and a number of Mackay's representative players will hone their skills before travelling south next week.

The $6000 carnival is very popular among local bowlers because the format is different to other carnivals and all 64 men playing are from local clubs.

Last year Suburban's Peter Blackburn teamed up with Proserpine's Nathan Dodd and Mick and Graeme Kinnear to take the major prize.

Mackay City ladies are also holding a fours carnival on Saturday and Sunday and it is the only weekend carnival solely for ladies during the bowling season.

District Championship

The men and ladies representative teams travel to the Gold Coast for the State District Sides Championships starting today and look forward to improving on their performances of 2018 when the men won Division Three (ninth of 22) and the ladies won Division Four (13th of 20).

The ladies' representative side is Karli Burns, Betty Nicolle, Robyn Devereux, Nug Pratt; Janine Rodgers, Kathy Mathews, Rhonda Meng, Dealia Walsh; Lynda Leyshon, Sarah Hamilton, Leanne McGeough and Dot McNamara.

In the men's side Sean Murphy and Brody Johnson are unavailable and have been replaced by Gavin Milne and Mark Glew. The men's side is Gavin Milne, David Plummer, Steve Ridolfi, Peter Balderson; Mick Kinnear, Andrew Bell, Chris Gee, Ray Kurtz; David Peet, Mark Glew, Rob Spence, Peter Blackburn; Paul Foot, Wayne Handley, Nathan Harriott and Manny Isgro.