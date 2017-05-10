Undefeated run continues for dominant Sea Eagles

KICKING GOALS: The Whitsunday Sea Eagles and Mackay City Hawks ladies clashed at the Whitsunday Sportspark on Saturday.

AUSSIE RULES: The Whitsunday Sea Eagles have become firm early season favourites as they dismantled the Mackay City Hawks on Saturday.

In a top of the table clash, the Sea Eagles, in front of a vocal home crowd at Whitsunday Sportspark, dominated every quarter to win 12.11.83 to 2.9.21.

Nicholas Proud continued his dominant form to kick five goals.

After running to a 4.1.25 to 0.1.1 first quarter lead, the Sea Eagles never looked back as they kicked 12 goals.

The win sees the men's side sit atop the Mackay competition ladder.

Ladies

It was another tough game for the ladies Sea Eagles as they struggled to get into the match, going down 0.7.7 to 8.4.52 against the Hawks. Chloe Madex put in the performance of the day.

Under-17s

A crushing performance from the Sea Eagles U17s has seen them remain undefeated on their way to a 15.11.101 to 5.5.35 victory over the Hawks. The 15 goal performance saw Jayden Clark bag seven.

Under-14s

The U14s annihilated the Hawks 17.20.122 to 0.0.0 to stake their claims as contenders. Oscar Lindsay (four goals), Jalen Jarvis and Bailey Townsend (both three goals) did the damage in front of the posts.

Under-12s

A low scoring affair didn't affect the Sea Eagles as they claimed a one point victory in their 3.1.19 to 2.6.18 win on Saturday. Jacob Dewis bagged a double and was named best on ground.