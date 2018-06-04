Under-12 Whitsunday Sea Eagles take maiden win of the season

BIG WIN: The Whitsunday Sea Eagles Under-12s had their first win of the season against the Mackay City Hawks on Saturday.

THE Whitsunday Sea Eagles Under-12s have posted their first win of the 2018 season by convincingly out scoring the Mackay City Hawks at Harrup Park on the weekend.

Leading 13 points to nil at the end of the first term, the team went on to extend their lead by 26 points to one at the half and then posted another 17 points in the final two terms to run out easy victors 5.3-33 to 1.8-14.

Miles Penaluna scored three and Jordan Daniels chipped in with two goals.

Best players were named as Cody Love, Miles Penaluna, Channing Walsh, Jamie Baker and Jordan Daniels.

The Whitsunday Sea Eagles Seniors also had a big win after a second half stall by the Mackay City Hawks.

Trailing at the end of the first term the lads clawed their way back to level pegging with the Hawks but the home side then crashed and burned in the final two quarters to relinquish their lead and the win.

The final score being 13.17-95 to 7.1-43.

Gavin Miller strapping on a golden boot kicked six, A Thompson scored two, Jake Hare also got two and Robert Reents, Regan Williams and Cooper Barber all chipped in with one each.

The Women's side joined the Senior team and also posted a convincing win against the Mackay City Hawks.

Coming form behind, the girls blitzed the Hawks in the second quarter to score 20 unanswered points to set up the victory in the second quarter. The final score was Sea Eagles 9.12-66 to the Hawks 4.0-24.

The win for the women puts them in third place on the ladder after eight rounds.