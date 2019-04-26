Tensions mount: Undercover cops on anti-Adani convoy

Counter protesters hold green #StartAdani and pro-coal placards during a protest against the company’s Carmichael mine.

POLICE are secretly travelling with the Bob Brown-led anti-Adani convoy heading to Clermont as pro-mining supporters prepare for their own counter protest.

However, as activists continue their emission-fuelled journey, the man leading the convoy is scheduled to attend Brisbane's trendy Powerhouse tonight for "a night of heartfelt story and song" with Tibetan singer-songwriter Tenzin Cheorgyal.

Meanwhile, some anti-Adani activists have used a private forum to reveal there would be "covert police" travelling with protesters. So far there have no been no breakouts between activists and pro-mining locals during their milk-run rallies.

In a statement to The Courier-Mail, a police spokeswoman said: "For operational reasons the Queensland Police Service does not comment on, or confirm the deployment of, covert officers."

Bob Brown addresses protesters outside the Adani Headquarters in Brisbane on Monday. Picture: AAP/Dave Hunt

A number of community-led Facebook pages have now been set up to peacefully rally against the protesters, including one called "Protest Against the Protesters".

Separately, a pro-Adani meeting is expected to be held tomorrow outside of the Office of Deputy Premier Jackie Trad.

"The convoy plans to impose itself on the Clermont Community this weekend … (and) we invite you who have the time to join with us and help protect our community, our lifestyle and our futures in a peaceful protest against these self righteous fools,'' the Facebook page says.

It comes as activists are being blamed for making it harder for North Queensland tourism operators, who are being are forced to counter lies that the Great Barrier Reef is dead.

Leichhardt MP Warren Entsch said anti-mining protests were wrongly linking the survival of the reef to the Indian-backed mine in the Galilee Basin.

"The anti-Adani people and the main conservation mob are creating a perception that the reef is in its final death knell,'' he told The Courier-Mail.

"There's been a drop in (tourism) numbers. It's been pretty bad.

"People are cancelling after seeing news that the reef is dead."

Mr Enstch said the view was being pushed by some scientists wanting more grant money from the Commonwealth.

The straight-talking MP said the reef was in good health and the country spent billions of dollars to keep it in good shape.

"If you want to see a top quality reef come put your head underwater (here), don't believe the nonsense from the activists.

"If you want to see the best reef management in the world, we are the holy grail."

He said there had been bleaching events in quick succession but the reefs had recovered.

Mr Entsch, who supports the Adani mine, said there would be a transition to renewables but it would not happen by 2030.

He questioned why anti-Adani protesters failed to understand that the Indian business would get its coal from another country that had poorer quality coal.

"I'm not a climate change denialist but we have to look at the whole picture," he said.

Dr Brown posted a media release on his foundation website that he agreed to sit down with Adani supporters today after a request from Isaac Regional Mayor Anne Baker.

"The Morrison government has no clue how to tackle the climate emergency impacting the (Great Barrier) reef, the Murray Darling basin and the future of this region,' he said.

He has also highlighted a heartfelt letter from a Tasmanian farmer, whose six-year-old daughter, he says, wanted Dr Brown to help save the reef.

"Three weeks ago, my six-year-old granddaughter Evie came up to me and said, "grandad I have asked my class if they could draw pictures of the Great Barrier Reef to give to you to take to Mr Adani," the letter posted on the foundation's website reads.

"My family including Evie and her three-year-old sister Mabel, all came to the Stop Adani rally in Sydney with me and met Bob Brown.

"Bob sat down on the grass with them both and Evie explained to Bob what her friends had drawn and what each picture meant to her.

"When she'd finished Bob asked Evie what she would like him to do, she said, '(Dr) Brown could you take these drawings to Mr Adani and save the Great Barrier Reef and all the fish and the turtles and the koalas."