Unexpected career change becomes complete success

17th Mar 2017 11:00 AM
SUCCESS: General manager of Mantra Club Croc, Luke Harley.
inge hansen

IF YOU asked Mantra Club Croc general manager Luke Harley, what he wanted to do when he left school, the word "hotels” would not have featured.

Prior to his involvement with hotels, Luke spent the first 10 years out of school working for his father, travelling and being heavily involved in rugby.

He then began working overseas on bungee jumps in the Bahamas and Cancun, Mexico during spring and summer break.

Upon arriving in Australia with little money, Luke started working at night clubs and eventually changed venues to hotels to cover the costs he'd lost while travelling.

From there, his career continued to grow.

In 2000, Luke was involved in the opening of Versace in the Gold Coast where he was the night manager and assistant manager from 2000-2005.

From 2005-2008, the driven man began working at Hayman Island as front office manager and acting rooms division manager, while also taking on acting rooms resort manager.

From 2008-2016, Luke moved from the Maldives, where he mingled with the rich and famous, to Bali and New Zealand.

In 2016 Luke decided to return to Australia, which he said was about returning to "a new challenge”.

"I wanted to get involved in project management and not just be a general manager,” he said.

"I wanted to get involved with something I could put my stamp on within a group like Mantra.”

When asked what he loved most about working in the hotel business, the answer was short and simple.

"People,” he said.

"I love people, I love talking with people and interacting with people.

"I much prefer to spend 10% (of time) in the office and 90% (working with people).”

As for the future, Luke has set himself some particular goals.

"I want to stay within the (Mantra) Group but I want to grow within the group,” he said. "I want to become an area GM, a regional GM or someone (Mantra Group) can come to and get to start opening properties.”

And with what he calls having "enough spine and enough character” these goals are certainly within reach.

Topics:  luke harley mantra club croc tourism whitsundays

