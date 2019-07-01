Unexpected diagnosis sparks funds fight

LIFELONG DISEASE: Chayse Marxsen was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes this year and he and his mum Karyn Marxsen are determined to raise money to help find a cure for the disease.

LIFELONG DISEASE: Chayse Marxsen was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes this year and he and his mum Karyn Marxsen are determined to raise money to help find a cure for the disease. Jessica Perkins

"IT'S basically a life sentence."

These were the words of a Gladstone mother who found out her seven-year-old son, Chayse, would have to live with type 1 diabetes for the rest of his life.

Chayse Marxsen was diagnosed with the disease in March this year at age six and his mum, Karyn Marxsen, said it came as a complete shock.

She noticed Chayse was seeming "out of sorts" and began drinking a lot more water than usual, which prompted their visit to the doctor.

Initially test results appeared normal, but when a finger pricking test was done a few days later, he was sent immediately to Gladstone Hospital and was diagnosed.

"This is a kid that is petrified of blood and needles and now this is his life," Ms Marxsen said.

"I don't want him to have to live like this forever."

Chayse Marxsen and his mum Karyn Marxsen are determined to raise money to help find a cure for diabetes. Jessica Perkins

Ms Marxsen said raising funds to find a cure was important.

Together, they chose a random amount they thought would help contribute to research for the disease and decided on $700.

With help from the community, they hit the $700 mark within days and have now already raised $910 for JDRF Australia.

Ms Marxsen said they are hoping to reach $2000.

Chayse's sugar levels are monitored through an application on his phone and his mum's phone, which is paired to a glucose monitor on his abdomen.

"Every night putting him to bed, it's sort of like you hope the numbers are right on your phone because he may not wake up one day," Ms Marxsen said.

"It's not a direction I saw our life going in."

"He can't just go to the cupboard and get something to eat any more, every time they eat they've got to have an injection that goes with it ... it's just not fair. We can make a difference and we will do whatever it takes."

To donate and help contribute to finding a cure, visit Chayse's page.