Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tasmania police badge
Tasmania police badge
Crime

Unhappy meal: Police seek man after attempted armed robbery

by BLAIR RICHARDS
17th Sep 2019 8:51 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TASMANIA Police are on the hunt for a man who allegedly tried to rob the McDonald's outlet at Invermay on Monday night.

Around 7.30pm a man, armed with a knife, entered the McDonald's store at Invermay, police said.

Police said the man approached the service counter and demanded cash from the staff.

A number of patrons intervened and the offender ran from the store empty-handed.

The offender was wearing dark clothing and had his face covered with a bandana.

Police said he was described as being white Australian, skinny, about six foot tall and no older than 25 years of age.

Information can be provided anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at crimestopperstas.com.au.

armed robbery knife crime mcdonalds

Top Stories

    Drink driver launches car into park below

    premium_icon Drink driver launches car into park below

    Crime A court has heard this wasn't the first time the teen has been caught drink driving this year after causing damage to a popular grocery store car park

    Another Whitsundays run under the belt

    premium_icon Another Whitsundays run under the belt

    Sport "Some how you always find something that gets you to the finish”

    Why we’ll soon be eating more farmed fish

    premium_icon Why we’ll soon be eating more farmed fish

    Business Queensland fishing: Why we’ll soon be eating more farmed fish

    1200 league youngsters to converge on town

    premium_icon 1200 league youngsters to converge on town

    Rugby League Record year for statewide competition.