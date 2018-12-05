Unique items on sale at handmade expo

UNIQUE: The Handmade Expo Airlie Beach market organiser Noella Brickell was pleased with Sunday's market in Cannonvale.

UNIQUE: The Handmade Expo Airlie Beach market organiser Noella Brickell was pleased with Sunday's market in Cannonvale. Monique Preston

DISTRICT residents flocked to The Handmade Expo Airlie Beach at Cannonvale in search of a unique piece to take home on Sunday.

Between 60 and 70 stalls sold handmade or home-baked goods, with everything from jewellery, to jerky, leather craft, pottery, decorative frames and cupcakes on offer.

Market organiser Noella Brickell was pleased with the crowd numbers at the market.

"It was a fantastic turn-out,” she said.

"With the heat we weren't expecting too many people to turn up.

"There was amazing support from the community.

"It was a constant throughout the whole morning.”

Ms Brickell also praised stall holders.

While stall holder numbers were slightly down this year on last year, Ms Brickell said those selling their goods came from throughout the Whitsundays and Mackay regions, as well as one from Melbourne who sent her goods up.

Ms Brickell said the stall holders were passionate about the handmade goods they created for the market.

"They're giving away a little bit of love with every piece they sell,” she said.