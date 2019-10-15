Unique playgroup for children and oldies

Bowen youngsters Archie Yabsley, 4, Douglas Moxham, 9, Delaney Yabsley, 1, Elijah McIntosh, 3, and Evan Moxham, 5, are ready to combine happy rocks with a Halloween event.

AN INTER-GENERATIONAL playgroup has started in Bowen where children and seniors come together for activities.

Happy Rocks Bowen 4805 group has collaborated with Murroona Gardens aged care facility to host the playgroup that brings together young children and seniors in the community.

The group has already held one session, with a second - a Halloween one - to be held on October 31 from 10am to 11.30am at Bowen Baptist Church in Argyle Park Rd, Bowen.

Activities will include 'monster' biscuit making and rock painting in Halloween themes, while the youngsters will also be in Halloween costumes.

Already about 15 seniors and 30 children are expected to attend.

Coordinators of the event, Shelley Tait, Nicole Rowan and Amelia Cleary, are focussing on providing a relaxed and inclusive atmosphere for all participants.

Ms Rowan said she hoped to see the playgroup expand and continue as a regular activity.

"Intergenerational playgroups are so beneficial to everyone involved,” she said.

"Our playgroup provides seniors with an opportunity to share their own knowledge with the children and their parents, and provides children with a chance to spend time with an older generation that they may otherwise have limited exposure to, living in a rural town where many parents are living away from their support network.”

More parents are being encouraged to take their children along to the free playgroup events.

For information on what Happy Rocks Bowen 4805 is up to, join their Facebook page.