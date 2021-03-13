Menu
The prime Noosa Junction redevelopment site is earmarked for eco-friendly units.
Unit development deal comes with free electric scooters

Peter Gardiner
13th Mar 2021 9:00 AM | Updated: 9:37 AM
Marketers of a four-unit redevelopment in﻿ Noosa Junction are offering complimentary electric scooters and vehicle charging points for each unit sold.

Camtegan Pty Ltd has applied to Noosa Council to redevelop a Bottlebrush Ave house site on the doorstep of the Noosa's hip retail strip.

Half priced flights are 'not good enough' for tourism rebound

Cooroy explosion: Mani in critical condition

An Australian Securities and Investment Commission company search showed Camtegan was headed by Stephen Francis Cole of Cotton Tree.

Mr Cole's planning report, now being assessed by council staff, said the complex would come with solar panels to power the units and a communal pool area.

The proposed eco-friendly unit complex proposed for Noosa Junction.
The three-storey complex will be a mix of three-bedroom units and two-bedroom units which will be designed to comply with the council's sustainable building design code.

"The proposal will have an attractive landscape setting that will make a positive contribution to the streetscape of Bottlebrush Avenue," the planning report said.

"By increasing residential density in an existing urban area that is in close proximity to Noosa Junction, the proposal will contribute to an increasingly efficient land use pattern."

Privacy screens for the unit's front and rear decks are proposed to help ensure the "a high level of amenity" for residents and adjoining neighbours.

The report said the development was located in the high-density residential zone and would add to housing diversity in Noosa Heads and would help to address an identified need for smaller dwelling units within the shire.

 The site almost doubled in value when it sold last year for $1.08 million from it's previous 2009 sale price of $510,000.

