Memorial to be held for mum, children, killed in crash

TRAGIC LOSS: Eli Waters mum Charmaine McLeod and her four children were killed in a car crash near Kumbia.

TRAGIC LOSS: Eli Waters mum Charmaine McLeod and her four children were killed in a car crash near Kumbia. Contributed

HERVEY Bay has been rocked by the deaths of Charmaine Harris McLeod, 35, and her four young children in a horror car crash on the Bunya Highway last month.

On Friday night, the community will gather to remember Charmaine and her children, Aaleyn, Matilda, Wyatt and Zaidok at a memorial service.

The service will be held at Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre in Charles St, Pialba.

Tracey Brewin, bookings officer at the centre, was friends with Charmaine and her children and was shocked by the tragedy.

Her two children both attended daycare with Charmaine's and their loss had been deeply felt.

"The kids were always cheerful," Ms Brewin said.

"They were always singing or dancing.

"I think I'm still in shock, I don't want to believe it."

Ms Brewin said the whole community had been devastated by the loss of the family.

"It's affected the community for sure," she said.

The memorial will be held between 6pm and 7pm.

It will be hosted by Hervey Bay's C3 Limitless Church and all are welcome.

Mourners are invited to wear bright colours or to dress up in their favourite superhero or princess costume to pay tribute to the family.

There has been an outpouring of grief across the region since the death of Charmine and her children.

Aaleyn and Matilda, both students at Kawungan State School, were fondly remembered by their principal, Mark Jones.

"They were both joyful and friendly children who will be greatly missed by all their friends and teachers," Mr Jones said.