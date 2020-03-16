Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

University shuts down classes for week

by Nathan Edwards
16th Mar 2020 5:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE University of Queensland has put all classes on hold, starting on Monday.

Releasing a statement late tonight, the University has announced it will put all teaching, lectures and tutorials, both online and in person, on hold for one week.

"UQ has decided to pause all coursework teaching, including lectures and tutorials in person and online, from tomorrow," Vice-Chancellor Peter Hoj said in a statement issued late on Sunday night.

coronaviruspromo

"This is a big call, and one I have not taken lightly. We offer more than 300 programs and around 3300 courses, and the scale and complexity of achieving these changes are significant.

University of Queensland President and Vice-Chancellor Peter Hoj. Picture: Nikki Short
University of Queensland President and Vice-Chancellor Peter Hoj. Picture: Nikki Short

"With the confirmation this afternoon from Queensland Health that another student has been confirmed with COVID-19, I encourage you to adhere to the Government guidelines on social distancing and healthy hygiene habits. We understand Queensland Health are commencing contact tracing.

"I believe the decision to pause teaching for one week will ensure our students continue to receive a world-class education from Australia's best teachers and secure your academic success this year.

Teaching will resume on Monday, March 23.

The statement said the university campuses would remain open with libraries, study spaces and eating areas all operating as normal.

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus shutdown university of queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Riders raise awareness of black dog, the silent killer

        premium_icon Riders raise awareness of black dog, the silent killer

        News A silent killer is claiming the lives of eight Australians every day but many aren’t talking about it

        • 16th Mar 2020 5:00 AM
        WATCH: Division 5 candidates share their priorities

        premium_icon WATCH: Division 5 candidates share their priorities

        Council News Take a look at what the Division 5 candidates have on their agenda.

        • 16th Mar 2020 5:00 AM
        New coronavirus measures will impact Whitsundays

        premium_icon New coronavirus measures will impact Whitsundays

        News The tourism industry is set to take another hit, with strict travel measures put in...

        Schools across the country to stay open, Scott Morrison says

        Schools across the country to stay open, Scott Morrison says

        Breaking BREAKING: A decision has been made about coronavirus school closures