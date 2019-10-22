Unlicensed motorcyclist dodges traffic, evades police

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - David Hawkes pleaded guilty to three charges in Proserpine Magistrates Court including evading a police.

ATTEMPTING to escape his past troubled life, a man has tried to escape police while riding an unroadworthy and unregistered motorbike.

The actions of David Phillip Hawkes, of Cannonvale, were not taken lightly by Magistrate James Morton who told the 29-year-old he was the 'most stupid' person he'd seen in Proserpine Magistrates Court that day.

"People like you put yourself before everybody else on the road,” Mr Morton said.

"This is very serious because of all the consequences and ramifications of your actions.

"You've risked others' lives because you were nervous.”

Prosecutor Robert Beamish told the court that the father of one, who has never held a motorbike licence, had been riding his motorbike on Shute Harbour Rd on August 13, when police first noticed him just after 8.20pm.

Mr Beamish said police had previously had a run in with Hawke's motorcycle where they knew the rider to be unlicensed.

"Police have U-turned and driven up behind the rider where he has then turned left on to Waterson Way,” Mr Beamish said.

"He continued to accelerate and crossed over double white lines, overtaking the car in front of him.”

Hawkes pleaded guilty to three charges from that night, including evading police officers.

The court heard the motorbike needed about $2000 worth of repairs for it to be considered roadworthy for registration.

Arguing for a term of probation instead of actual jail time, solicitor Elidh McCallum said Hawkes moved to Airlie Beach from Victoria, to distance himself from his past and stay out of trouble.

"His (criminal) history from Victoria speaks for itself,” she said.

"He wanted to get away from that lifestyle and my client has turned his life around since moving to the Whitsundays.

"He accepts he's made a number of bad decisions and he is attempting to sell his motorbike to remove temptation.”

Hawkes was fined a total of $7130 and disqualified from driving for 2 year and 2 months.