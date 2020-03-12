Unlikely industry affected by coronavirus

THE dental industry may be an unlikely victim of coronavirus as a shortage of masks has forced private practices to closely monitor supplies.

The demand for masks in the wake of coronavirus has meant many practices across the country are running low on supplies with fears they may be forced to close.

The Australian Dental Association appealed to the Federal Government to step in and assist private practices last Friday, and their plea was heard on Sunday after Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt announced the dental and medical professions would together receive 54 million masks.

An Airlie Beach dentist welcomed the move, although said the situation would need be closely monitored in the wake of the changing nature of coronavirus.

Australian Dental Association president Dr Carmelo Bonanno said the Federal Government’s assistance was “great news” for the dental profession, but that the challenge would be securing an ongoing supply.

“Since the coronavirus reduced the number of surgical masks coming into Australia, the ADA has been working hard behind the scenes and constantly talking to the Minister and Chief Medical Officer to get help in finding new mask suppliers,” he said.

“This week we finally went public and went to the media on a very difficult situation – if new supply sources weren’t found, many dental practices would be forced to shut their doors within the next four weeks.

“This is because dentists and their assistants both need to wear a new mask for every patient, with the nation’s 7500 practices using around 9.5 million masks a month.

“Masks are an essential component of infection control and without these, dentists would be closing their doors in every state and territory very soon.

“The upshot of this is that people facing short and long-term oral health issues and those with dental emergencies would flood hospital emergency departments and burden an already overstretched public health system even further.

“So the ADA is delighted that our ongoing discussions have resulted in the Federal Government finding this alternative surgical mask supply.

“This will go some way to ensuring dental practices will be able to stay open and continue to provide excellent care to their patients.

“The challenge now is to ensure new supply sources are ongoing. The Government also has plans to boost domestic manufacturing capability and capacity so we will be talking to Minister Hunt about shoring up an ongoing supply moving forward.”

Dentist at Airlie Smile Care Cormac Farrell said he was pleased with how the issue had been handled so far but that the situation would likely continue to change with the unknown future of the impacts of coronavirus.

“Things have stabilised for now, but certainly were in dire shape for a while,” he said.

“I think that the severity of the situation will stay in flux, worsening as the inevitable risk in cases rises, and relieving as interventions are found.

“I do have faith that common sense will prevail and have been pleased with how our professional bodies have handled the situation so far.”

A spokesman for Queensland Health assured the community that while there may be shortages in the private sector, the public sector including hospitals and GPs was well equipped.

“While focusing on containing COVID-19, Queensland Health has also been planning the next phases of our response to keep Queenslanders safe,” he said.

“This includes working with all local hospital and health services to coordinate and prepare for a range of scenarios.

“Currently our facilities are well-resourced. Planning is well advanced and our clinical and support staff, including paramedics, have access to appropriate PPE to ensure they remain as safe as possible while caring for the community.”