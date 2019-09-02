Unlikely theft in the Whitsundays

AN UNLIKELY item was stolen from the Whitsunday Coast Airport early on Monday morning.

A ticket machine, containing about $1500 was stolen between 10pm on August 1 and 3:15am on August 2.

Police allege two men in a white ute fitted a chain around the ticket machine, and dragged it 250 metres, before the chain was removed, and the machine was stolen.

The chain and attachment hook were left on the ground.

CCTV footage airport ticket machine theft. Contributed

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson confirmed police had found the ticket machine, half a kilometre up the road.

The unlikely theft is the first Whitsunday Regional Council general manager of airports and commercial infrastructure Brian Joiner has experienced during his tenure.

"It's a lot of effort as it (the ticket machine) is bolted down," Mr Joiner said.

CCTV footage airport ticket machine theft. Contributed

Further investigations have revealed that a nearby boom-gate linked to a car park was also damaged and multiple cars had been broken into with items stolen.

Police are reviewing CCTV footage, and Mr Joiner was confident the people or person involved would be caught.

Police ask anyone with information or relevant dashcam footage about the incident to contact Policelink on 131 444.