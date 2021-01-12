Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Byron Shire Council is concerned about ongoing issues related to illegal camping.
Byron Shire Council is concerned about ongoing issues related to illegal camping.
News

‘Unprecedented numbers’ of ‘freeloaders’ in Byron’s streets

Liana Boss
11th Jan 2021 11:00 PM | Updated: 12th Jan 2021 6:13 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Illegal camping is again in the spotlight as Byron Shire Council has revealed it issued more than 1454 infringements during a nine-day period.

Byron's acting mayor has slammed vanpacking "freeloaders" who continue to illegally camp in the shire's streets.

"Camping on the streets of the Byron Shire is prohibited and illegal and yet we have experienced unprecedented numbers of people arriving in their vans and blatantly camping overnight in our towns and our streets and out the front of our houses these holidays," acting mayor Michael Lyon said.

"Last year was a challenging year and I understand we are not experiencing a normal holiday

season but I think the vanpackers forget that when they park somewhere and set up for the night that the community is all around them, having to step over their pots and pans on their morning walk, or around the bit of park or footpath being used as a toilet.

"It's not okay and residents in Brunswick Heads, Mullumbimby, Broken Head and Byron Bay are sick and tired of it.

"A freeloader is someone who takes something and gives nothing in return and that is just what these vanpackers are doing."

Cr Lyon said the council had 12 enforcement staff working seven days a week on two shifts during the Christmas and New Year period.

This involved early and late shifts to target illegal camping and other issues including uncontrolled dogs.

The council issued 1454 infringement notices from December 24 to January 2.

The majority of those related to illegal camping and parking and of those, 480 fines were issued between 6pm and 9am.

"Illegal camping is not a problem unique to the Byron Shire - other coastal areas including Tweed and Clarence Valley are also struggling," Cr Lyon said.

"In fact our staff have been contacted by councils in Western Australia and Queensland hoping to get some ideas on how to tackle their illegal camping problems."

Illegal camping is distinct from homelessness and rough sleeping.

The council has two public space liaison officers and is currently advertising a job for a rough sleeper project officer.

byron shire council editors picks illegal camping northern rivers community northern rivers council vanpackers
Byron Shire News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Christensen social media posts ‘putting Qlders at risk’: MP

        Premium Content Christensen social media posts ‘putting Qlders at risk’: MP

        Technology ‘Unfortunately, all the Federal Member for Dawson is interested in is sharing countless conspiracy theory posts’.

        Mackay Whitsunday district road toll doubles over 12 months

        Premium Content Mackay Whitsunday district road toll doubles over 12 months

        News ‘Drivers need to think about the choices they are making, as soon as you sit behind...

        Aerial survey provides key info for turtle conservation

        Premium Content Aerial survey provides key info for turtle conservation

        Pets & Animals Survey flights over local beaches and islands will help keep our turtles safe

        Cyclist charging ahead with charity ride after COVID delay

        Premium Content Cyclist charging ahead with charity ride after COVID delay

        Offbeat He was stranded in Airlie Beach for months last year as his epic trip came to a...