Police said the Cannonvale man, 24 was at The Shed Bar in Airlie Beach when the incident unfolded. Monique Preston
UNPROVOKED: Man punched in the head, serious injuries

Georgia Simpson
by
30th Oct 2019 5:00 AM
A MAN has suffered serious head injuries after being involved in an assault on Friday, October 25.

Police said the Cannonvale man, 24, was at The Shed Bar in Airlie Beach when the incident unfolded.

Police allege an unknown man, walked up to the 24-year-old and punched him in the side of the head, knocking him to the ground about 11.30pm.

"It was an unprovoked attack,” police said.

The man was taken to Proserpine Hospital with serious head injuries, where he spent the night and was discharged the following morning.

Police said the man had several scans and the results of these tests would determine the seriousness of the charges, which are yet to be laid.

Police are appealing to members of the public for information that can assist them in their investigations.

Police said the man involved in the incident is of Pacific Islander in appearance, had a large build and was 195cm tall with tribal tattoos up his arms and back.

The man was wearing a grey shirt, dark shorts and thongs.

If you have any information that can assist police, phone Policelink on 131444.

