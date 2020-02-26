Unrestrained child with mum six times over limit

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Sarah Ann Roberts, 31, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on February 24 to one count of drink driving and one count of failing to provide a specimen. Police were able to record .319 roadside BAC before taking her to the police station.

AN UNRESTRAINED child was climbing over car seats as their mother blew six times the legal limit in a roadside random breath test.

There was an open bottle of wine on the passenger seat.

Sarah Ann Roberts, 31, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on February 24 to one count of drink driving and one count of failing to provide a specimen.

Her last drink driving offence - where she had a blood-alcohol content (BAC) reading of .156 - was in 2008.

Police prosecutor acting Sergeant Ellysha Geddes said police intercepted Roberts driving a white Holden Commodore on Conaghan St, Gracemere, at 11.38pm on January 18.

"There was an unrestrained child in the back climbing over seats and an open wine bottle on the passenger seat," she said.

Sgt Geddes said Roberts' hand-eye coordination was severely impaired as she struggled to get her handbag from the passenger footwell when police asked for her driver's licence.

She said she struggled to answer questions with her speech slurred and when asked if she had been drinking, Roberts replied "yes".

Police were able to record .319 roadside BAC before taking her to the police station.

Sgt Geddes said when Roberts got out of the vehicle, she was unsteady on her feet and while she was being transported to the police station, fell asleep several times.

"She had issues walking into the police station and refused to answer questions," she said.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale said Roberts, who has a heart condition, jeopardised her health and wellbeing as well as the health and wellbeing of others by driving that intoxicated.

"I hope you are horrified listening to the description of yourself," she said.

"To drink to that excess … you could have died from that amount of alcohol."

Defence lawyer Samantha Legrady said Roberts was a single mother of two children aged five and nine.

She said Roberts was born with a heart condition that has resulted in six open heart surgeries and a pacemaker being attached in 2018.

Ms Legrady said Roberts has another surgery next month regarding the pacemaker.

She said Roberts had no explanation for her behaviour, except that it may be a mid-life crisis.

Ms Legrady said she started drinking with two other people and obviously drank too much alcohol.

She said the failing to comply to give a specimen charge was the result of Roberts being unable to follow basic instruction and losing concentration.

"It's not so much a blatant disregard," Ms Legrady said.

Mrs Beckinsale ordered Roberts to pay $1200 in fines and disqualified her from driving for 12 months.

Convictions were recorded.