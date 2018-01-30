Unsung rodeo hero clown

Professional rodeo clown Kerry Whitehouse at the Bowen Rodeo by the Reef, part of the 2018 Clipper race Carnival.

Professional rodeo clown Kerry Whitehouse at the Bowen Rodeo by the Reef, part of the 2018 Clipper race Carnival. Tamera Francis

Being a champion bull rider draws similar perks to that of being the quarterback of the football team, but rodeo clowns or self confessed 'bull fighters' put their life on the line, without the prospect of winning prize money or gaining the attention of the crowds.

Kerry Whitehouse has bee fighting bulls since the age of 22, his career as a rodeo clown started after he didn't make the cut as a bull rider, "I loved the sport so I thought I give it back and go protect some cowboys,” Mr Whitehouse said.

Five years later and by what some would call a minor miracle he is still able to fight the bulls and protect the cowboys who dare to ride them.

Rodeo clown Kerry Whitehouse, to the rescue of a bull rider at the inaugural Rodeo by the Reef. Tamera Francis

Every rodeo confronts Kerry with a close call and challenge "I've had a fair few close calls and a fair few broken bones, but nothing major,” Mr Whitehouse said.

Fighting bulls has taken Mr Whitehouse all around the east coast of Australia as a rodeo clown for the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) Australian championship circuit.

Kerry's advice on being one of the best rodeo clowns in Australia is to react and not think about it too much "react to what's infront of you in the moment,” Kerry said.

So who protects the cowboy's bull fighter?

"There is always another bull fighter on the ground to save me,” Mr Whitehouse said.

As for the bulls at the inaugural Rodeo by the Reef in Bowen Kerry said, "they are looking fresh it will be a good night for the bull riders', hopefully so we can go to the bar afterwards for a few beers, Kerry said.”

Near death experiences and rushes of crazy adrenaline levels are all in a night's work for a professional rodeo clown.