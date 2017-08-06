24°
News

Unusual materials used at Wearable Art Parade

Jacob Wilson | 6th Aug 2017 10:21 AM
Holly Bye won second place at this year's Wearable Art Parade.
Holly Bye won second place at this year's Wearable Art Parade. Jacob Wilson

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

COPPER wire isn't something one would expect to see feature in an art project.

But one entrant at this year's Wilmar sponsored Whitsunday Reef Festival Wearable Art Parade managed to pull it off.

St Catherine's College Year 10 student Ellie Harper wove copper to create a "knitted like” structure to form the bodice, head piece, arm and leg cuffs over an under dress of fine gauze material.

St Catherine's College Manressa Campus Arts HOD and organsier of this year's Wearable Art Parade Kirsten Orenshaw said all kids had demonstrated creative skill reflected in their work.

"The judges were really impressed with the attention to detail across all of the pieces, usually there are a couple that stand out as having a go, but each year the standards go up,” she said.

"There were some really unusual materials used this year and the kids are getting good at using them.”

Ms Orenshaw said anyone looking to participate in next year's event should start thinking of ideas now.

"It takes a good year to get making it so it is time to put a shout out for people to start thinking about it now,” she said.

"As soon as you finish one piece you start the next.”

There were 15 kids involved in this year's event.

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  2017 reef festival wearable art parade whitsundays

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Flickerfest brings difference

Flickerfest brings difference

BOOK yourself in for a night of "quirky and fun” entertainment at Flickerfest,

Two people left unconscious after boat collided with whale

Four people were taken to hospital after a whale hit a A1 fishing vessel on the water tonight.

The impact was so violent that two people were knocked unconscious

Street parade brings community together

The 2017 Rotary Street Parade

Positive vibes shone through for the Reef Festival Street Parade.

Stepping out of the comfort zone

Miss Dellaray Dixon, Rachel Moran, Kiki La Rule, Lolly May, Paige Turner and Kitschy Kylie took part in the Miss Pin Up competition at the Whitsunday Reef Festival.

IMPROVISATION was a defining feature of the Miss Pin Up competition.

Local Partners

All engines 'revvin' at the car show

The Revvin the Reef car show went off to a cracking start this morning

Taxi impact puts man in critical condition

A man is in a critical condition after running into a taxi last night.

A man is in a critical but stable condition

New York Slice has best news for Toowoomba

New York Slice is coming to Toowoomba.

It's one of the most popular pizza franchises in the state

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Amber Heard, Elon Musk among Splendour celebs

Bernard Fanning plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on day 2.

DAY TWO of Splendour in the Grass was the day of celebrities.

What's on the small screen this week

RICHARD Roxburgh returns as Roger Rogerson in Seven's new mini-series and the drama continues on The Bachelor and Australian Survivor.

Mozart's arias get a contemporary makeover

Jake McLarnon, Benjamin Chapman and Katina Olsen, from Expressions Dance Company, in Mozart Airborne - on now in Brisbane.

Voices and bodies entwine in complicated yet seamless arrangements.

True Story back for a second round

Ryan Shelton as Emidio from True Story With Hamish and Andy.

Hamish and Andy's series set to hit small screen again

Apple products worth a mint

Now that they've been discontinued, certain Apple products could fetch a pretty penny on eBay.

Do you own a discontinued iPod Nano or iPod Shuffle?

Do you believe this man's yowie story?

Tim the Yowie Man has been investigating things that go bump in the night (or any other time) since his encounter with a yowie in 1994.

A supernatural sleuth shares some of his strangest experiences

House Party sex simulator game banned for good reason

The graphic sex scenes are not blurred in the game.

It sold 35,000 copies in its first month

'Another witch hunt': Pauline Hanson fuming after ABC report

Pauline Hanson with the One Nation plane - complete with party logo and a caricature of Senator Hanson - flown by James Ashby.

Pauline Hanson declares latest reports another 'witch hunt'

Under Contract - 2000SQM BLOCK OF INDUSTRIAL LAND

40 Carlo Drive, Cannonvale 4802

Commercial * 2000sqm block of industrial land (40m x 50m) * Situated in ... Under Contract

* 2000sqm block of industrial land (40m x 50m) * Situated in Cannonvale's industrial hub at Carlo Drive * Limited blocks are still available * $325,000 Call Mark...

Buy the lot for $545,000

8 Simmons Street, Airlie Beach 4802

Unit 4 2 2 Both Units for...

A great opportunity to expand your property or superannuation portfolio is now available in a very private central Airlie Beach location. With the recent rise in...

Green Gables Cottage in the Whitsundays

2/2 Mandalay Road, Mandalay 4802

Unit 3 1 1 $249,000

When the English countryside meets the tropical Whitsundays you must wonder what this property is like. Imagine no more, this very well-presented neat-as-a-pin...

Bargain Buy - 12m Marina Berth Sublease 17.5 years

Berth 39 Abell Point Marina, Airlie Beach 4802

0 0 $60,000 + GST

- Mono Hull Marina Berth in B Arm Abell Point Marina - Top class Marina facilities and car parking - Direct access to Sorrentos restaurant and easy walk into main...

ENJOYING LIFE

5/19 Tropic Road, Cannonvale 4802

Unit 2 1 1 $195,000

This upmarket apartment gives the quality, style and size without the high price tag. Nestled on the sunny side of The Whitsundays, a large deck extends the living...

$30,000 price reduction - we want it sold this week!

Lot 17 / 5 Golden Orchid Drive, Airlie Beach 4802

Unit 2 2 1 $220,000

Was $250,000, now $220,000 and it has to go. This is incredible buying for a dual key sea view unit in the centre of Airlie Beach. The orchid and hibiscus rooms...

It&#39;s got everything that you want!

5 Manooka Drive, Cannonvale 4802

House 4 2 $430,000

Located in one of Cannonvale's most sought after locations, Manooka Drive is popular with buyers due to its short distance to Cannonvale Beach, Schools, shops...

ABSOLUTE BARGAIN, MUST SELL SO MAKE US AN OFFER!!!!

13 Warruga Street, Cannonvale 4802

Residential Land Wow this is great value, where else can you buy a block ... $89,000

Wow this is great value, where else can you buy a block of land with sea views for less than $100,000? Make no mistake, our owner is serious and wants this block...

THE ULTIMATE BOAT STORAGE

42 Manooka Drive, Cannonvale 4802

House 4 2 4 $450,000

Immaculately presented house with the ultimate boat/caravan storage. Keep your pride and joy at home only meters from your balcony. Picture perfect low...

Galbraith Park Estate - Now Selling

Stage 5B Galbraith Park Estate, Cannonvale 4802

Residential Land The new and exciting stage 5B Galbraith Park Estate is now ready ... $225,000 ...

The new and exciting stage 5B Galbraith Park Estate is now ready for sale and this limited land release of only 10 allotments is expected to sell fast. The land...

Agent showed buyer house on Monday, gave him keys on Tuesday

SOLD: The home which Shane Scott sold in Wandal for $230,000.

Home sells in just one day

Beachside house, hospital claim Master Builders glory

STUNNING: The Sunrise Beach House that took out the 2017 Master Builders Sunshine Coast House of the Year has 180-degree views of the ocean.

Winners in Master Builders regional housing and construction awards

Seven decades of bliss for Cowper couple

GIVE AND TAKE: Ray and Gert Connor will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary. (below) Ray and Gert about to head off on their honeymoon.

Ray and Gert will celebrate 70 years of marrive this week

Hervey Bay a cure for depression

NO REGRETS: Mason and Wendy Wong are loving their move to Hervey Bay.

Since moving to the Bay four months ago, Wendy hasn't looked back.

Island paradise for the price of a house in Sydney

The only house on Victor Island off Mackay is on sale for $3,500,000.

House and island for $3,500,000

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!