Unusual materials used at Wearable Art Parade

COPPER wire isn't something one would expect to see feature in an art project.

But one entrant at this year's Wilmar sponsored Whitsunday Reef Festival Wearable Art Parade managed to pull it off.

St Catherine's College Year 10 student Ellie Harper wove copper to create a "knitted like” structure to form the bodice, head piece, arm and leg cuffs over an under dress of fine gauze material.

St Catherine's College Manressa Campus Arts HOD and organsier of this year's Wearable Art Parade Kirsten Orenshaw said all kids had demonstrated creative skill reflected in their work.

"The judges were really impressed with the attention to detail across all of the pieces, usually there are a couple that stand out as having a go, but each year the standards go up,” she said.

"There were some really unusual materials used this year and the kids are getting good at using them.”

Ms Orenshaw said anyone looking to participate in next year's event should start thinking of ideas now.

"It takes a good year to get making it so it is time to put a shout out for people to start thinking about it now,” she said.

"As soon as you finish one piece you start the next.”

There were 15 kids involved in this year's event.