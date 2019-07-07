Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Offbeat

Unusual tribute to Melania

by Staff writers, New York Post
7th Jul 2019 3:01 AM

A life-size statue of Melania Trump has been erected near the banks of a river close to her hometown in Slovenia, but some are calling the tribute to the first lady "hideous".

The statue near the town of Sevnica was commissioned by American conceptual artist Brad Downey and carved out of a tree with a chainsaw by local craftsman Ales Zupevc.

It is based on Melania's appearance at the inauguration of her husband, President Donald Trump, when she wore a powder blue Ralph Lauren suit.

It is unknown if Melania approves of the statue. The first lady's limbs are rendered stumpily and her facial features are undefined.

US First Lady Melania Trump walk in the inaugural parade after President Trump was sworn-in as the 45th President in Washington, DC in 2017. Picture: Supplied
US First Lady Melania Trump walk in the inaugural parade after President Trump was sworn-in as the 45th President in Washington, DC in 2017. Picture: Supplied

Downey told AFP he thinks it is "absolutely beautiful" but "can understand why people might think that this falls short as a description of her physical appearance."

A version of this story first appeared in the New York Post. It has been republished here with permission

More Stories

melania trump scarecrow melania slovenia

Top Stories

    Your guide to first ever Proserpine Motor Show

    premium_icon Your guide to first ever Proserpine Motor Show

    Whats On The inaugural event will also serve as a fundraiser for a vital service in the Whitsundays. Here's everything you need to know.

    WATCH: Everything you need to know to catch a mackerel

    premium_icon WATCH: Everything you need to know to catch a mackerel

    Fishing Everything you need to know to reel in a monster catch.

    Prossie teen to jet off to US for comp

    premium_icon Prossie teen to jet off to US for comp

    Sport He'll be riding bulls weighing over 400kg.