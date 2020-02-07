UNVEILED: Plans for the Proserpine Entertainment Centre

Impressions of the exterior of the new Proserpine Entertainment Centre.

Impressions of the exterior of the new Proserpine Entertainment Centre.

THE FIRST look at the new Proserpine Entertainment Centre has been unveiled to the public with work on the demolition of the existing building expected to begin on Tuesday.

The much-awaited development will feature a new multipurpose auditorium and stage, retractable tiered seating, kitchen, cafe, bar, ticketing area, toilets and dressing rooms.

Councillor for Division 3 John Collins said he looked forward to work finally starting on the entertainment centre.

"It's been a long time coming," he said.

"We went to people with the original design and they told us we needed more seating, which we added.

"I hope the majority of people will be pretty impressed with the final result."

Impressions of the foyer of the new Proserpine Entertainment Centre.

Council advised there would be some noise and disruption during the demolition works with a section of Dobbins Lane between Main St and the Proserpine Library carpark fenced off for public safety.

However, the Proserpine Library and the library carpark will remain open and accessible via the east-west end of Dobbins Lane during the demolition.

Cr Collins hoped the $10.7 million project would bring the community together and live up to the former glory of the old centre.

"It's sorely missed in town," he said.

"It's a bit of a social hub and it was a good place for a get-together.

"A lot of people used it for weddings and funerals because there isn't much else in Proserpine."

Impressions of the view of the new Proserpine Entertainment Centre from Main Street.

Impressions of the foyer at the new Proserpine Entertainment Centre.