Unwelcome change

NO DEAL: The Barefoot Bushman, Rob Bredl, says changes to nature conservation regulations are ridiculous. Cas Garvey

IT'S BEEN a popular tourist attraction since 1990, but Bredl's Wild Farm could be forced to close down if changes to current legislation and licencing for keeping protected animals go ahead.

The proposed changes, to be introduced in 2019 by the Department of Environment and Science, will limit the number and species of protected plants and animals that can be kept, including those of current licence holders.

"Standard” and "Specialised” licences will allow for a maximum of five animals, no breeding and trade within six months, and "Advanced” licences will allow for more than five animals with no limit on breeding or trade.

Rob Bredl, The Barefoot Bushman, said the proposed changes seem ridiculous to him. "It's people who have no knowledge of animals making rules about animals. They don't come to people like us and say 'hey, what do you think?',” he said.

"They (Bredl's Wild Farm) might even have to close down if they go stupid like they are. They want tourism to go ahead and all they're doing is stifling it.”

The Queensland Fauna Lobbyist group launched a petition on Sunday which gathered over 1000 signatures overnight urging the Department of Environment and Science to reconsider.

Submissions for feedback on the proposed changes can be made to the Department of Environment and Science until close of business on Friday, June 29.