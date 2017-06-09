Up to $30 million up for grabs for businesses

FINDING FUNDS: Lisa Mulvihill (Response Consulting), Abby Martin (North Queensland Maritime College), Sharon McNally (Cumberland Charter Yachts) and Deb Lewis (DL Consulting) at the jobs package information session at BIG4 on Thursday night.

BUSINESSES in the Whitsundays have just over a month to apply for the Australian Government's jobs and investment package, with up to $30 million available to areas considered part of the Bowen Basin region.

Renee Chilton, from AusIndustry, gave a talk to Whitsunday business owners at BIG4 last night where she outlined the application process.

Ms Chilton said it was recommended that anyone interested visit the business.gov.au website to check their eligibility.

Applications are assessed on the criteria and sent to a ministerial panel, with successful applications expected to be confirmed by the end of the year.

Regional Development Australia CEO Ben Wearmouth said the aim of the package was to create jobs.

"Local MP George Christensen was very vocal in his support for trying to get some support into the region along these lines because of the (mining sector) downturn,” he said.

"The key message is if you think you have a project, whether it's an infrastructure program, if you're a local government or not for profit, or a skills and training based program, or an innovative business project, to talk to AusIndustry.

"If you can contact AusIndustry, you can get an idea of whether it will suit the program and then there could be some money up for grab in the region as part of it.”

Mr Wearmouth said all applicants should get in early.

"There's a bit of work involved in the application process, you don't want to be leaving it too late,” he said.

"The process isn't too complicated but there is a fair bit of information needed.

"Make contact early, have a discussion and hopefully we can get as much money into the region as possible.”

Applications close July 31, 2017.