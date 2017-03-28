UPDATE: Hamilton island records wind speeds over 200km/h

UPDATE 10AM

HAMILTON island is experiencing wind speeds of 232km/h as off 9.30am.

Winds of 122km/h were recorded at Proserpine Airport as of 9.41am and 107km/h recorded at Bowen.

The Category 4 cyclone is expected to hit between Cape Upstart and Airlie Beach at 2pm.

The system currently 50km north of Hamilton Island is travelling south west at 6km/h.

If caught in the eye of the storm be careful not to go outside as very destructive winds could occur from the opposite direction.

UPDATE 9AM

WINDS of up to 175 km/h are now being sustained near the centre of Cyclone Debbie with wind gusts up to 250 km/h.

BoM reports the cyclone is currently 5 kilometres east northeast of Bowen and 60 kilometres north of Hamilton Island.

It's currently moving west southwest at 6 km/h.

Cyclone Debbis is still predicted to cross the coast between Ayr and Midge Point around midday today with wind gusts up to 260 km/h near its centre.

As of the 9am update, Airlie Beach and Hamilton Island are experiencing very destructive winds and heavy rain.

EARLIER

CYCLONE Debbie's trail of destruction is moving closer to the coast, with a 12pm impact between Ayr and Midge Point expected.

Destructive winds with gusts over 125 km/h are currently occurring about the coast and islands between about Bowen and Midge Point, including Proserpine.

Strathdickie has recorded 194mm of rainfall since 7.45am and Hamilton Island has borne the brunt of wind gusts approaching 200km/h at 6.52am.

BoM estimates there will be wind gusts of 260km/h near the centre of the Category 4 system.

Cyclone debbie footage: Cyclone Debbie footage

EARLIER

CYCLONE Debbie has started to make impact on parts of the Whitsunday Islands as the eye wall of the severe tropical cyclone nears landfall.

There have already been reports of homes being lost in the Proserpine and Airlie Beach areas with trees being knocked down and water pouring in.

As at 7am, the system is currently at a category 4 intensity with sustained winds of 175km/h near the centre with wind gusts of up to 250km/h and is moving at a rate of 6km/h.

Debbie has slowed down her movement towards land and is now expected to make landfall between Ayr and Midge Point late this morning or perhaps, closer to midday.

Destructive winds are already occurring between Ayr and Midge Point including Proserpine and it's expected these winds will extend further north along the coast to Townsville, Collinsville, Charters Towers and Mount Coolon during the day.

Areas which are likely to experience severe flash flooding have developed around the Central Coast and Whitsundays district with widespread daily rainfall totals of 150-250mm with isolated event totals of 500mm.

The Bureau of Meteorology has urged people in the path of the cyclone should stay calm and remain in a secure shelter as well as to not venture outside as destructive winds could change direction at any time.

For cyclone preparedness and safety advice visit Queensland's Disaster Management Services website at www.disaster.qld.gov.au.

For emergency assistance call the Queensland State Emergency Service on 132 500.