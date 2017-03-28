30°
News

UPDATE: Gusts reach 260km/hr as damage continues

Inge Hansen, Jacob Wilson, Dane Lillingstone | 28th Mar 2017 7:19 AM Updated: 1:30 PM

Related Items

Show More

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

UPDATE 1:20pm

BOM is reporting that Cyclone Debbie is reaching winds of 185 km/h at its core and wind gusts up to 260 km/h as cyclone damage continues throughout the region.

Reports of trees going down on roads as local SES crews out in force as the message remains the same: stay indoors.

Cyclone Debbie is now only 20 kilometres northeast of Proserpine and is moving southwest at 11 km/h.

FOLLOW THE CYCLONE DEBBIE TOPIC FOR THE LATEST

Having already hit Airlie Beach, BoM predicts the tropical cyclone will move gradually inland through this afternoon and evening

They are still predicting winds potentially up to 270 km/h at its centre with destructive and gale force winds to continue into this evening for Collinvsille and Mount Coolon. Between Cape Upstart and Midge Point, including Bowen and Proserpine will continue to experience destructive winds up to 125 km/h during this afternoon.

Residents between Abbot Point and St Lawrence are specifically warned of the dangerous storm tide as the cyclone crosses the coast with the sea level likely to rise steadily up to a level which will be significantly above the normal tide, with damaging waves, strong currents and flooding of low-lying areas extending some way inland.

Flash flooding is also a possibility for the Central Coast and Whitsunday region. These heavy rain areas are expected to spread to other parts of the northern and central Queensland coast and adjacent inland areas today.

Emergency workers inspect a tree fallen across the road after Debbie's thorough lashing.
Emergency workers inspect a tree fallen across the road after Debbie's thorough lashing. Sharon Smallwood

Widespread daily rainfall totals of 150 to 250 mm, with isolated event totals over 500 mm, are also likely to lead to major river flooding over a broad area this week.

BoM will continue to make hourly updates.

UPDATE 12PM

BOM has confirmed that the Whitsunday Islands and the parts of the Whitsunday coast are now experiencing the eye of Cyclone Debbie.

THE centre of the storm is beginning it's impact on the coast with  "very destructive" 270km/h winds near the middle.

A photo taken as the eye of Cyclone Debbie passed over the Whitsundays.
A photo taken as the eye of Cyclone Debbie passed over the Whitsundays. Sharon Smallwood

The system is located 50km east south east of Bowen and is travelling in a south-westerly direction at 12km/h.

All residents should remain indoors regardless of temporary calm conditions.

The eye of Cyclone Debbie above Airlie Beach
The eye of Cyclone Debbie above Airlie Beach

Hear Whitsunday Times editor Sharon Smallwood on the damage around the Cannonvale area:

UPDATE 11AM

IT APPEARS the eye of Cyclone Debbie is heading towards Airlie Beach.

Residents are reminded not to venture outside if the weather calms as sudden winds from the opposite direction could occur at any moment.

The Category 4 system now located 35km north north-west of Hamilton Island is moving south west at 9km/h and is expected to cross at 2pm.

Hamilton Island recorded wind speeds of 263km/h at 10.25pm while Proserpine airport recorded winds of 139km/h at 10.22am.

Areas between Bowen and Midge Point are experiencing destructive winds which are expected to extend to between Ayr and Sarina later this afternoon.

UPDATE 10AM

HAMILTON island is experiencing wind speeds of 232km/h as off 9.30am.

Winds of 122km/h were recorded at Proserpine Airport as of 9.41am and 107km/h recorded at Bowen.

The Category 4 cyclone is expected to hit between Cape Upstart and Airlie Beach at 2pm.

The system currently 50km north of Hamilton Island is travelling south west at 6km/h.

If caught in the eye of the storm be careful not to go outside as very destructive winds could occur from the opposite direction.

 

 

UPDATE 9AM

WINDS of up to 175 km/h are now being sustained near the centre of Cyclone Debbie with wind gusts up to 250 km/h.

BoM reports the cyclone is currently 5 kilometres east northeast of Bowen and 60 kilometres north of Hamilton Island.

It's currently moving west southwest at 6 km/h.

Cyclone Debbie is still predicted to cross the coast between Ayr and Midge Point around midday today with wind gusts up to 260 km/h near its centre.

As of the 9am update, Airlie Beach and Hamilton Island are experiencing very destructive winds and heavy rain.

 

EARLIER

CYCLONE Debbie's trail of destruction is moving closer to the coast, with a 12pm impact between Ayr and Midge Point expected.

Destructive winds with gusts over 125 km/h are currently occurring about the coast and islands between about Bowen and Midge Point, including Proserpine.

Strathdickie has recorded 194mm of rainfall since 7.45am and Hamilton Island has borne the brunt of wind gusts approaching 200km/h at 6.52am.

BoM estimates there will be wind gusts of 260km/h near the centre of the Category 4 system.

 

EARLIER

CYCLONE Debbie has started to make impact on parts of the Whitsunday Islands as the eye wall of the severe tropical cyclone nears landfall.

There have already been reports of homes being lost in the Proserpine and Airlie Beach areas with trees being knocked down and water pouring in.

As at 7am, the system is currently at a category 4 intensity with sustained winds of 175km/h near the centre with wind gusts of up to 250km/h and is moving at a rate of 6km/h.

Debbie has slowed down her movement towards land and is now expected to make landfall between Ayr and Midge Point late this morning or perhaps, closer to midday.

Destructive winds are already occurring between Ayr and Midge Point including Proserpine and it's expected these winds will extend further north along the coast to Townsville, Collinsville, Charters Towers and Mount Coolon during the day.

Areas which are likely to experience severe flash flooding have developed around the Central Coast and Whitsundays district with widespread daily rainfall totals of 150-250mm with isolated event totals of 500mm.

The Bureau of Meteorology has urged people in the path of the cyclone should stay calm and remain in a secure shelter as well as to not venture outside as destructive winds could change direction at any time.

For cyclone preparedness and safety advice visit Queensland's Disaster Management Services website at www.disaster.qld.gov.au.

For emergency assistance call the Queensland State Emergency Service on 132 500.

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  bureau of meteorology cyclone debbie proserpine whitsundays

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Cyclone Debbie crosses Queensland coast

Cyclone Debbie crosses Queensland coast

CYCLONE Debbie has made landfall between Bowen and Airlie Beach, after smashing Hamilton Island.

UPDATE: Gusts reach 260km/hr as damage continues

Daydream Island's jetty is wrecked as Cyclone Debbie bears down on North Queensland's coast and islands.

Cyclone Debbie has begun her impact on the Whitsundays

Shopping centre damage, residents report flooding

Damage at the Whitsunday Shopping Centre as Cyclone Debbie hits.

Damage and flooding around the Whitsundays before Cyclone Debbie.

Cyclone damage sets in

DAMAGE: Nicole Reville in Proserpine has already had a tree fall down across her driveway.

Cyclone Debbie has started her damage

Local Partners

Cyclone Debbie: '1 in 100 year event' says Premier

CYCLONE Debbie has made landfall between Bowen and Airlie Beach, after smashing Hamilton Island.

UPDATE: Gusts reach 260km/hr as damage continues

Daydream Island's jetty is wrecked as Cyclone Debbie bears down on North Queensland's coast and islands.

Cyclone Debbie has begun her impact on the Whitsundays

CMC Rocks is just the ticket for Eric Paslay

HAPPY TO BE HERE: American country singer Eric Paslay will play CMC Rocks 2017.

Country music singer is touring overseas for the first time.

Daredevils of Nitro Circus to thrill Lismore

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

The (in)famous 55-foot high Nitro Giganta ramp is the centrepiece

CHOOSING LIFE: Emu Park veteran leads way out of PTSD

WINNING THE FIGHT: Andrea Josephs with her daughter Kyla (10) at the Emu Park Anzac Memorial ahead of her official Matilda Poppy launch this weekend.

Andrea Josephs will officially launch Matilda Poppy in new hometown

Married at First Sight's controversial groom laying low

MARRIED At First Sight groom Anthony is laying low as he cops national backlash after being portrayed as a “controlling” husband.

Seven, Nine’s crazy cyclone battle

Ruth Western ain't got time for Cyclone Debbie.

Reporters are battling fierce winds, and locals who won’t play ball.

MAFS bride shops around new love story

Nadia Stamp has put a price tag on her new man.

Nadia is shopping her $4000 new man ... and it’s not Anthony.

Amy Shark takes out top prize at Queensland Music Awards

Amy Shark won three Queensland Music Awards last night.

VIOLENT Soho, Dami Im and The Amity Affliction also honoured.

Kyle Sandilands declares war after dodgy editing

Shock jock Kyle Sandilands has issued a grim on-air warning

HEARTBREAK: M'boro farmer misses out on love on reality show

Susan Rawlings and Sean Hollands in a scene from Married At First Sight. Supplied by Channel 9.

Hearts were broken during Sunday's Married at First Sight episode.

MKR recap: The one where they actually get around to cooking

It’s amazing. They’re actually doing some cooking on this episode.

IT’S been nine weeks and the MKR teams shock us by actually cooking.

Truely Unique! Old Homebush Store

2577 Sarina-Homebush Road, Homebush 4740

House 5 3 4 $434,000

A true “property of significance”, the Old Homebush Store has long presided over the comings and goings in the heart of Homebush. Built in 1907, the original...

Think Big

10 Illalangi Estate Street, Mount Pleasant 4740

House 6 3 2 $545,000

Situated in a very private and peaceful estate in Mount Pleasant, this 6 bedrooms family home has many advantages for the growing family. Vast living areas flow...

$50,000 PRICE REDUCTION!!!

Lot 2 Shute Harbour Road, Flametree 4802

Residential Land Team Kerr is pleased to introduce Catalina Park - 4.4 hectares of ... $485,000

Team Kerr is pleased to introduce Catalina Park - 4.4 hectares of vacant land with a Development Approval for four superb lifestyle lots. The property is located...

Perfect Investment or first home

65 Manooka Drive, Cannonvale 4802

House 2 2 1 280,000

Set around a lush tropical pool - the Tranquile apartments offer owner occupiers and tenants alike a resort style lifestyle. With two and Three bedroom options...

Impressive Blue Gum Home, Needs a New Owner!!!

18 Blue Gum Street, Proserpine 4800

House 4 2 2 $359,000

Behind the impressive timber entry door lies a spacious haven, just waiting for the family to fill it with life! This home features four large bedrooms all...

Positioned Perfectly with Breathtaking Ocean and Island Views!

48 and 48A/5 Golden Orchid Drive, Airlie Beach 4802

Unit 2 2 1 $345,000

Two units for the price of one, This dual key apartment is every investors dream! This light and airy apartment is the perfect location where you can enjoy...

Under Contrac - Price Reduction !!! Owner Says: I want this property SOLD

86/21 Shute Harbour Road, Cannonvale 4802

Unit 3 2 2 Under Contract

A change of plans sees the regrettable sale of this superb apartment, in the Baybreeze Complex. Ideal for an investment property or first home. These three...

Outstanding Riverfront Opportunity - Fully Furnished

706/20 River Street, Mackay 4740

Unit 3 2 2 $459,500

Value for money and a low maintenance lifestyle, without compromising on style. This beautifully appointed fully furnished, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom riverside unit...

SPACIOUS ACREAGE LIFESTYLE WITH HUGE SHED

39 Coakley Crt, Erakala 4740

House 4 2 14 Contact Agent

- Elevated 1 hectare property just 9km's from the Mackay City Centre - Spacious family home with 4 bedrooms, large office and 2 bathrooms - Spectacular kitchen and...

Great Starter

6 Laird Street, North Mackay 4740

House 3 1 1 $195,000

Don't miss this great opportunity to break into the Mackay property market with this well maintained lowset brick home conveniently located only minutes drive from...

Luxury hotel expands $400m water park development

Developer to push on with second stage of massive new water park

Oceanside commercial opportunity in Sunshine Coast hot spot

Adjoining Kings Beach redevelopment sites "one of a kind''

Dalwood waterfall up for sale

Two people have died at Dalwood Falls, Ballina.

How would you like to own your very own waterfall?

Buy into the heartbeat of the medical precinct

Birtinya beauty

Launch of brand and opening of new office

Brett Graham, Tony Warland and Dan Smith celebrate the new Ray White office opening in Burnett St, Buderim.

Ray White celebrate expansion

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!