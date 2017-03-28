UPDATE: Gusts reach 260km/hr as damage continues

UPDATE 1:20pm

BOM is reporting that Cyclone Debbie is reaching winds of 185 km/h at its core and wind gusts up to 260 km/h as cyclone damage continues throughout the region.

Reports of trees going down on roads as local SES crews out in force as the message remains the same: stay indoors.

Cyclone Debbie is now only 20 kilometres northeast of Proserpine and is moving southwest at 11 km/h.

Having already hit Airlie Beach, BoM predicts the tropical cyclone will move gradually inland through this afternoon and evening

They are still predicting winds potentially up to 270 km/h at its centre with destructive and gale force winds to continue into this evening for Collinvsille and Mount Coolon. Between Cape Upstart and Midge Point, including Bowen and Proserpine will continue to experience destructive winds up to 125 km/h during this afternoon.

Residents between Abbot Point and St Lawrence are specifically warned of the dangerous storm tide as the cyclone crosses the coast with the sea level likely to rise steadily up to a level which will be significantly above the normal tide, with damaging waves, strong currents and flooding of low-lying areas extending some way inland.

Flash flooding is also a possibility for the Central Coast and Whitsunday region. These heavy rain areas are expected to spread to other parts of the northern and central Queensland coast and adjacent inland areas today.

Emergency workers inspect a tree fallen across the road after Debbie's thorough lashing. Sharon Smallwood

Widespread daily rainfall totals of 150 to 250 mm, with isolated event totals over 500 mm, are also likely to lead to major river flooding over a broad area this week.

BoM will continue to make hourly updates.

UPDATE 12PM

BOM has confirmed that the Whitsunday Islands and the parts of the Whitsunday coast are now experiencing the eye of Cyclone Debbie.

THE centre of the storm is beginning it's impact on the coast with "very destructive" 270km/h winds near the middle.

A photo taken as the eye of Cyclone Debbie passed over the Whitsundays. Sharon Smallwood

The system is located 50km east south east of Bowen and is travelling in a south-westerly direction at 12km/h.

All residents should remain indoors regardless of temporary calm conditions.

The eye of Cyclone Debbie above Airlie Beach

Hear Whitsunday Times editor Sharon Smallwood on the damage around the Cannonvale area:

UPDATE 11AM

IT APPEARS the eye of Cyclone Debbie is heading towards Airlie Beach.

Residents are reminded not to venture outside if the weather calms as sudden winds from the opposite direction could occur at any moment.

The Category 4 system now located 35km north north-west of Hamilton Island is moving south west at 9km/h and is expected to cross at 2pm.

Hamilton Island recorded wind speeds of 263km/h at 10.25pm while Proserpine airport recorded winds of 139km/h at 10.22am.

Areas between Bowen and Midge Point are experiencing destructive winds which are expected to extend to between Ayr and Sarina later this afternoon.

UPDATE 10AM

HAMILTON island is experiencing wind speeds of 232km/h as off 9.30am.

Winds of 122km/h were recorded at Proserpine Airport as of 9.41am and 107km/h recorded at Bowen.

The Category 4 cyclone is expected to hit between Cape Upstart and Airlie Beach at 2pm.

The system currently 50km north of Hamilton Island is travelling south west at 6km/h.

If caught in the eye of the storm be careful not to go outside as very destructive winds could occur from the opposite direction.

UPDATE 9AM

WINDS of up to 175 km/h are now being sustained near the centre of Cyclone Debbie with wind gusts up to 250 km/h.

BoM reports the cyclone is currently 5 kilometres east northeast of Bowen and 60 kilometres north of Hamilton Island.

It's currently moving west southwest at 6 km/h.

Cyclone Debbie is still predicted to cross the coast between Ayr and Midge Point around midday today with wind gusts up to 260 km/h near its centre.

As of the 9am update, Airlie Beach and Hamilton Island are experiencing very destructive winds and heavy rain.

EARLIER

CYCLONE Debbie's trail of destruction is moving closer to the coast, with a 12pm impact between Ayr and Midge Point expected.

Destructive winds with gusts over 125 km/h are currently occurring about the coast and islands between about Bowen and Midge Point, including Proserpine.

Strathdickie has recorded 194mm of rainfall since 7.45am and Hamilton Island has borne the brunt of wind gusts approaching 200km/h at 6.52am.

BoM estimates there will be wind gusts of 260km/h near the centre of the Category 4 system.

EARLIER

CYCLONE Debbie has started to make impact on parts of the Whitsunday Islands as the eye wall of the severe tropical cyclone nears landfall.

There have already been reports of homes being lost in the Proserpine and Airlie Beach areas with trees being knocked down and water pouring in.

As at 7am, the system is currently at a category 4 intensity with sustained winds of 175km/h near the centre with wind gusts of up to 250km/h and is moving at a rate of 6km/h.

Debbie has slowed down her movement towards land and is now expected to make landfall between Ayr and Midge Point late this morning or perhaps, closer to midday.

Destructive winds are already occurring between Ayr and Midge Point including Proserpine and it's expected these winds will extend further north along the coast to Townsville, Collinsville, Charters Towers and Mount Coolon during the day.

Areas which are likely to experience severe flash flooding have developed around the Central Coast and Whitsundays district with widespread daily rainfall totals of 150-250mm with isolated event totals of 500mm.

The Bureau of Meteorology has urged people in the path of the cyclone should stay calm and remain in a secure shelter as well as to not venture outside as destructive winds could change direction at any time.

For cyclone preparedness and safety advice visit Queensland's Disaster Management Services website at www.disaster.qld.gov.au.

For emergency assistance call the Queensland State Emergency Service on 132 500.