Fire brigades are en route to Woodwark, in response to reports of a fire.
News

UPDATE: Boat and tinny alight on private property

Georgia Simpson
by
26th Aug 2019 12:41 PM
UPDATE: Queensland Fire and Emergency services are at the scene to what was initially thought to be a vegetation fire.

"The original fire was logged as a a vegetation fire," the spokesperson said.

The firies arrived instead to find a vehicle with an aluminium boat alight on a private property, on Paluma Rd in Woodwark near Parkland Dr.

A QFES spokesperson said there was quite a lot of smoke in the area, but the fire was under control, and almost extinguished. 

EARLIER: Fire brigades are en route to Woodwark, in response to reports of a bushfire.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency services spokesperson said they received a call about 12.15pm to a location on Paluma Rd.

The nearest cross roads are Pringle Rd and Parkland Dr, the spokesperson said.

paluma rd queensland fire and emergency vegetation fire vehicle fire whitsundays woodwark
Whitsunday Times

