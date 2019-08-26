UPDATE: Boat and tinny alight on private property

Fire brigades are en route to Woodwark, in response to reports of a fire.

Fire brigades are en route to Woodwark, in response to reports of a fire.

UPDATE: Queensland Fire and Emergency services are at the scene to what was initially thought to be a vegetation fire.

"The original fire was logged as a a vegetation fire," the spokesperson said.

The firies arrived instead to find a vehicle with an aluminium boat alight on a private property, on Paluma Rd in Woodwark near Parkland Dr.

A QFES spokesperson said there was quite a lot of smoke in the area, but the fire was under control, and almost extinguished.

EARLIER: Fire brigades are en route to Woodwark, in response to reports of a bushfire.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency services spokesperson said they received a call about 12.15pm to a location on Paluma Rd.

The nearest cross roads are Pringle Rd and Parkland Dr, the spokesperson said.