A boy has sustained a suspected head injury at Barmaryee Sports Complex
News

Update: Boy being treated after footy tackle head injury

Steph Allen
by
7th Sep 2018 1:38 PM

1.50PM: PARAMEDICS have confirmed that a 12-year-old boy who was injured at Barmaryee Sports Complex this afternoon is conscious and breathing.

The boy is said to be confused and dazed and is currently being treated by an ambulance crew at the scene.

The extent of the injury and whether or not the boy will be transported to hospital is unclear at this stage.

1.30PM: A 12-YEAR-OLD boy was injured in a tackle at Barmaryee Sports Complex this afternoon.

At 1.30pm, emergency crews were alerted to the incident and were attending the scene.

The boy is reported to have sustained a suspected head injury and is not alert.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

