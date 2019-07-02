Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HAZARD: Drivers are being warned about a smoke hazard on the Bruce Highway in Guthalungra.
HAZARD: Drivers are being warned about a smoke hazard on the Bruce Highway in Guthalungra. Georgia Simpson
News

UPDATE: Bruce Hwy smoke hazard cleared

Georgia Simpson
by
2nd Jul 2019 3:54 PM

UPDATE: Motorists are advised that the smoke hazard on the Bruce Highway in Guthalungra has cleared.

 

EARLIER: MOTORISTS are being warned about poor visibility on the Bruce Highway in Guthalungra.

A smoke hazard has been listed on the Department of Transport and Main Roads site.

It's particularly smokey about 5km south of the Guthalungra Roadhouse, according to the site.

No delays are expected, but drivers are advised to proceed with caution as all lanes are affected.

Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    Whitsundays hosts Queensland Kart Championships this weekend

    premium_icon Whitsundays hosts Queensland Kart Championships this weekend

    Motor Sports A Whitsunday sporting club will host the state's best drivers this weekend for the Queensland Kart Championships.

    • 2nd Jul 2019 4:00 PM
    Plans afoot to buy Galilee land for Stop Adani training base

    premium_icon Plans afoot to buy Galilee land for Stop Adani training base

    Breaking Bob Brown backs crowdfunding appeal to raise $500k for activist hub

    REVEALED: These 10 postcodes owe the most unpaid fines

    premium_icon REVEALED: These 10 postcodes owe the most unpaid fines

    Money The greater Mackay region owes about $29 million to SPER.

    Identity of cold-case murder accused revealed

    premium_icon Identity of cold-case murder accused revealed

    Crime Bundaberg man charged over death of Bowen man in 1976