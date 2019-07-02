UPDATE: Bruce Hwy smoke hazard cleared

HAZARD: Drivers are being warned about a smoke hazard on the Bruce Highway in Guthalungra.

Georgia Simpson

UPDATE: Motorists are advised that the smoke hazard on the Bruce Highway in Guthalungra has cleared.

EARLIER: MOTORISTS are being warned about poor visibility on the Bruce Highway in Guthalungra.

A smoke hazard has been listed on the Department of Transport and Main Roads site.

It's particularly smokey about 5km south of the Guthalungra Roadhouse, according to the site.

No delays are expected, but drivers are advised to proceed with caution as all lanes are affected.