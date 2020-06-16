Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are currently responding to reports of an armed man inside a Rocky CBD business.
Police are currently responding to reports of an armed man inside a Rocky CBD business.
Breaking

UPDATE: CBD standoff with armed man ends

kaitlyn smith
16th Jun 2020 11:51 AM | Updated: 2:52 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE,1.30PM: A standoff near Rockhampton's old Australia Post Office on East St earlier this morning has ended peacefully.

Earlier reports confirmed a man had barricaded himself inside a bathroom on the building's upper-level around 11.30am.

It is understood he was armed with a knife and razor blades.

The man has since been transported to Rockhampton Base Hospital.

No injuries have been reported.

INITIAL, 11.50am: POLICE have descended on a Rockhampton CBD's business after reports a man armed with a knife and razors has been intimidating staff in the building.

It is understood the man entered the building next to Australia Post on East St around 11.30pm acting erratically and punching walls.

The suspect has been described as "quite unstable and very unpredictable."

It is believed the man has barricaded himself inside a bathroom on the building's second-level.

Police are working to ensure the building's safety for staff members inside.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

More to come.

armed man australia post east st editors picks qps
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Colleen's love, cooking and green thumb fondly remembered

        premium_icon Colleen's love, cooking and green thumb fondly remembered

        News Colleen May Cheffins died peacefully on June 5, and will be fondly remembered by her family, friends and the Bowen community.

        Flight path change to bring more peace to the Whitsundays

        premium_icon Flight path change to bring more peace to the Whitsundays

        News Hamilton Island will see changes to its flight path which will reportedly reduce...

        Minister happy to pay price of closed border

        premium_icon Minister happy to pay price of closed border

        News Qld will fight case to force border reopening

        $267m cash splash for homebuyers, small business

        premium_icon $267m cash splash for homebuyers, small business

        News Home buyers, small businesses receive COVID relief grants